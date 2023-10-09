What Halloween Costumes Are Trending This Year?

By Casinrocket

Halloween is just around the corner, and it’s that time of the year when people of all ages get to unleash their creativity and dress up in their favorite costumes. Whether you’re planning to attend a spooky soirée, go trick-or-treating, or simply embrace the spirit of the season, choosing the right costume is essential.

We gathered search volume data for various Halloween costume ideas to provide you with insights into what’s trending this year. The data comes from popular search engines and reflects the interests of costume seekers across the internet.

1. Squid Game Costume (136,000 monthly searches):

Leading the pack by a substantial margin for the third year in a row is the Squid Game costume, inspired by the hit South Korean series. The show’s unique and eerie red jumpsuits, as well as the unsettling masks, are sure to be a prevalent choice for Halloween enthusiasts.

2. Wednesday Addams Costume (50,000 monthly searches):

Classic characters never go out of style, and this year’s popularity of the Wednesday Addams costume can be attributed to the new series featuring Jenna Ortega in the titular role. Her portrayal has reignited interest in this iconic character, making it a timeless and trendy choice for Halloween.

3. Velma Costume (42,000 monthly searches):

The popularity of the Velma costume this year might come as a surprise, considering the new TV show “Velma” has received notably low ratings on IMDb and has generated controversy. Despite this, Velma Dinkley from Scooby-Doo remains a beloved character, proving that sometimes, nostalgia and iconic looks outweigh the reception of a new adaptation.

4. Grinch Costume (40,000 monthly searches):

The Grinch is a holiday classic, and it seems that this lovable yet mischievous character is making an appearance for Halloween as well. Who can resist the allure of Whoville?

5. Pirate Costume (40,000 monthly searches):

Pirate costumes have always been a favorite choice for Halloween, and 2023 is no exception. Whether you’re channeling Captain Jack Sparrow or going for a more traditional look, pirates never go out of style.

6. Poison Ivy Costume (38,000 monthly searches):

For those who want to add a touch of danger and allure to their Halloween attire, Poison Ivy from the Batman universe is an enticing choice.

7. Alien Costume (37,000 monthly searches):

The idea of extraterrestrial life has always fascinated us, and dressing up as an alien allows for endless creativity and imagination.

8. Witch Costume (37,000 monthly searches):

Witches are a Halloween staple, and it appears that their mystical and magical allure remains as strong as ever.

9. Fairy Costume (35,000 monthly searches):

Embracing the world of fantasy, fairy costumes offer a whimsical and enchanting option for Halloween revelers.

10. Kim Possible Costume (32,000 monthly searches):

Kim Possible, a beloved animated character, is making a comeback in costume form. Her action-packed adventures are sure to inspire many this Halloween.

11. Cruella de Vil Costume (32,000 monthly searches):

Fashionable and villainous Cruella de Vil is always a popular choice for Halloween.

12. Chucky Costume (30,000 monthly searches):

Horror enthusiasts can channel their inner terror with the iconic Chucky costume, inspired by the infamous killer doll.

13. Starfire Costume (30,000 monthly searches):

From the Teen Titans, Starfire’s vibrant orange look is bound to catch the eye at any Halloween gathering.

14. Minion Costume (28,000 monthly searches):

Minions from the “Despicable Me” franchise continue to bring smiles and laughter, making their costumes a hit year after year.

15. Shego Costume (28,000 monthly searches):

Fans of the animated series “Kim Possible” will recognize Shego as one of the show’s memorable villains, making her costume a unique choice.

16. Beetlejuice Costume (27,000 monthly searches):

“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!” – this mischievous character is back in style, making his costume a popular pick.

17. Vampire Costume (26,000 monthly searches):

Vampires have been a Halloween staple for centuries, and they remain an enduring choice for those who seek a classic yet spooky look.

18. Black Widow Costume (26,000 monthly searches):

Surprisingly, even though the Black Widow film was released some time ago, it continues to be a costume choice that people adore. The enduring appeal of this iconic superhero is a testament to the character’s lasting popularity among Halloween enthusiasts.

19. Darth Vader Costume (26,000 monthly searches):

Star Wars fans are in for a treat this Halloween, with the menacing Darth Vader costume making a strong showing in our data.

20. Tinkerbell Costume (26,000 monthly searches):

For those who believe in magic, Tinkerbell’s costume allows you to sprinkle a little fairy dust wherever you go.

Honorable mention: Barbie (8,500 searches)

Making a noteworthy appearance this Halloween season is the Barbie costume, with a surge in popularity attributed to the success of Margot Robbie’s released Barbie movie, which broke the box office. As the film continues to captivate audiences, it’s no surprise that many are eager to embrace the Barbie persona, showcasing her timeless appeal in the world of costumes.