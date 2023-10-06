What Does The Placard ‘In This Style 10/6’ In The Mad Hatters Hat Mean?

What Does The Placard ‘In This Style 10/6’ In The Mad Hatters...

October 6 is a day set aside each year to bring out your silly side while celebrating National Mad Hatter Day.

The fictional character, The Hatter (also known as The Mad Hatter) from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, typically acts silly, and that is how the creators of this day decided on their theme of silliness for National Mad Hatter Day.

1864 – Sir John Tenniel illustrated The Mad Hatter and all of Lewis Carroll’s colorful characters beginning

1865 – Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland was published

1865 – ​ Lewis Carroll’s book received negative reviews when it came out — described by one critic as “too extravagantly absurd to produce more diversion than disappointment and irritation.”

1923 – ​Walt Disney animated “Alice in Wonderland” as part of a series of short features entitled “Alice in Slumberland.”

1941 – ​The U.S. Public Health Service prohibited the felt industry from continuing to use mercury, deeming it a public health hazard.

1960s – ​Until the beginning of the 1960’s, American men were rarely if ever seen in public without their hats — but hats with brims began to disappear as a fashion staple by the middle of the decade.

1986 – ​When a group of computer programmers saw Sir John Tenniel’s original illustrations of the Mad Hatter in “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” they petitioned as a group for a national day of recognition.

​Lewis Carroll would be surprised to know that his Hatter endures after over 150 years with the latest depictions featuring Johnny Depp in the 2016 film “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” and the 2010 version “Alice in Wonderland.”

Mad Hatter is not his actual name, it’s only Hatter. He got this name due to his silly and funny nature. He is best known for cracking lame jokes and asking ridiculous riddles.

Although everybody calls him ‘the Mad Hatter’, Lewis Carroll never actually called him that in the story. He just referred to him as ‘the Hatter’.

​Lewis Carroll understood hatters, mad and otherwise, due to his upbringing in Manchester, England where hat-making was the primary occupation.

The phrase “mad as a hatter” comes from the late 18th and early 19th centuries when haberdasheries used mercury nitrate. The exposure to this metal over time caused the tradesmen to develop symptoms making people believe they were mad.

In 1986 some computer-folk in Boulder, CO celebrated a general day of silliness, inspired by the drawings of the Mad Hatter by John Tenniel in Alice In Wonderland.

In 1988 it was first recognized as an official holiday and received its first national press coverage.

English illustrator John Tenniel depicted Hatter wearing a hat with 10/6 written on it. The 10/6 refers to the cost of a hat — 10 shillings and 6 pence and later became the date and month to celebrate Mad Hatter Day.

The Mad Hatter comic book character made his debut in Batman #49 in 1948. He is the supervillain who keeps his Wonderland counterpart’s costume and personality, with a lot of his gadgets stored in his hat. In the world of Batman, he is a scientist who uses mind-controlling devices to manipulate his victims.

​Lewis Carroll may have modeled his Mad Hatter after Theophilus Carter, a man who invented the Alarm Clock Bed — which awakened sleepers by casting them into a tub of cold water.

If you stare into the mirror at the Mad Hatter’s shop in Disneyland, you’ll get a visit from the Cheshire Cat.

The Mad Hatter’s exchange with Alice at the tea party is classic. He asks her if she would like more tea, only to realize she hasn’t yet had any. When Alice responds by saying she can’t take anymore, he responds with this quote…“YOU MEAN YOU CAN’T TAKE LESS. IT’S VERY EASY TO TAKE MORE THAN NOTHING.”

In the comic illustrations and the movies, the Mad Hatter wears a top hat with a fascia reading ‘In This Style 10/6’. The inscription 10/6 represents the cost of the hat, which is 10 shillings and 6 pence. Now this date is celebrated around the world as Mad Hatter Day.

The Mad Hatter featured in the following films of the Disney Franchise: Alice in Wonderland (1951), Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (1972), The Care Bears Adventure in Wonderland (1987), and Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016). In the novels and films, his actual name was Tarrant Hightopp and was known as the Hatter.

There is also a Disney film with the title The Mad Hatter, which was released in 1948, but this features a character from the Mickey Mouse franchise, namely the Woody Woodpecker.

12 Famous Hats First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s pink pillbox hat Dr. Seuss’s crooked, red and white striped top hat Abraham Lincoln’s black stovepipe hat Davy Crockett’s coonskin cap Indian Jone’s fedora The Sorting Hat from Harry Potter Santa Claus’s red and white fur stocking cap Bob Marley’s rasta hat Sherlock Holmes’s deerstalker Marvin the Martian’s helmet Charlie Chaplin’s bowler Willie Wonka’s top hat



