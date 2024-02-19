What Did The ‘S’ Stand For In President Harry S. Truman’s Name?

Presidents Day is a federal holiday which, in the United States, is observed on the third Monday in February.

This day is set aside by more and more of America’s population to honor all of the past United States Presidents that have served our country. Two of our nation’s most prominent Presidents, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, are brought to mind as we celebrate this day. Their birth dates, which fall close to this same time, have been honored for decades and always will be.

1880s – The origin of Presidents Day lay in the 1880s when the birthday of George Washington was celebrated as a federal holiday.

1826 – John Adams died on the same day as Thomas Jefferson, July 4th, 1826. This day was also the 50th anniversary of the approval of the Declaration of Independence!

1841 – Martin Van Buren, William Henry Harrison, and John Tyler are the three presidents who served in 1841.

1881 – Rutherford B. Hayes, James A. Garfield, and Chester A. Arthur all served as president that year.

1879 – President Rutherford B. Hayes signs Washington’s Birthday into law.

1888 – Since 1888, George Washington’s Farewell Address has been read in the senate on February 22nd of most years.

1939 – Franklin D. Roosevelt was the first president to appear on television during a 1939 broadcast from the World’s Fair.

1968 – Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill, which moved several federal holidays to Mondays.

1980s – Presidents’ Day becomes the common term, honoring all presidents and creating a marketing boon for retailers.

2006 – Barack Obama won a Grammy Award in 2006 for his voice on the audio book Dreams From My Father.

Washington’s birthplace is a national monument and is located in Colonial Beach, VA

Presidents Day is still officially called Washington’s Birthday by the federal government

Lincoln’s birthplace is a national historical park and is located in Hodgenville, Kentucky

President Ulysses S. Grant established Yellowstone as the first national park

President Theodore Roosevelt has the most national parks named in his honor. Lincoln is a close runner-up for that title

Roosevelt’s birthplace is a national historic site and is located in New York City, NY

Adams National Historical Park was the birthplace of two presidents: John Adams and John Quincy Adams

The most recent presidential birthplace added to the National Park System belonged to William Jefferson Clinton

There are 35 parks named after American Presidents, and one park that celebrates four of them. it’s named after New York attorney Charles E. Rushmore

George Washington was the only president unanimously elected. Meaning all of the state representatives voted for him.

Thomas Jefferson was also an accomplished architect. He designed his famous home at Monticello as well as buildings for the University of Virginia.

James Madison and George Washington are the only presidents who signed the Constitution.

James Madison was the shortest president at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighed 100 pounds. Abraham Lincoln was the tallest president at 6 feet 4 inches tall (Lyndon B. Johnson was also 6′ 4″).

James Monroe was the 5th president, but the 3rd to die on the 4th of July.

On the day he was shot, Lincoln told his bodyguard that he had dreamt he would be assassinated.

Abraham Lincoln often stored things like letters and documents in his tall stove-piped hat.

Franklin D. Roosevelt met President Grover Cleveland when he was five years old. Cleveland said “I am making a wish for you. It is that you may never become president of the United States”.

At 42 years, 10 months, 18 days old Teddy Roosevelt was the youngest man to hold the office of president. Ronald Reagan was the oldest at 69 years 11 months. John F. Kennedy was the youngest to be elected president.

Teddy Roosevelt was blind in his left eye due to an injury in a boxing match.

When Ronald Reagan was shot by an assassin in 1981, he joked, “I forgot to duck”.

The “S” in Harry S. Truman does not stand for anything.

John F. Kennedy was the first president who was a Boy Scout.

Woodrow Wilson was buried at the Washington National Cathedral. He is the only president buried in Washington D.C.

Andrew Jackson was shot in the chest during a gun dual, but managed to stay standing and shoot and kill his opponent. The bullet could not be safely removed and remained in his chest for the next 40 years.

George W. Bush is the only president to have a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.

After working at a Baskin-Robbins as a teen, President Obama no longer likes ice cream.

Bill Clinton enjoys playing the saxophone and was a member of a band called “Three Blind Mice” in high school.

Martin Van Buren was the first president to be born as a citizen of the United States. The presidents before him were born as British subjects.

Martin Van Buren was the only president to speak English as a second language. His first language was Dutch.

William Henry Harrison was the 9th president. His grandson, Benjamin Harrison, was the 23rd president.

John Tyler had 15 children.

James K. Polk was the first president to have his photograph taken while in office.

William Henry Harrison died just 32 days after becoming president. He died from a cold he got while standing in the rain giving his inauguration speech.

There are three universities and the capital of the United States, Washington DC named after George Washington, as is Washington State.

George Washington is featured on the quarter and the one dollar bill.

Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield, William McKinley, John F. Kennedy, were four presidents who were assassinated while in office.

