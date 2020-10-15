What Are The Symptoms Of COVID-19 In Older Adults?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that symptoms of COVID-19 typically appear 2–14 days after exposure to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the novel coronavirus. The CDC also state that the chances of developing complications from COVID-19 increase with age in adults. In this article, we describe symptoms of COVID-19 in older adults and when to seek emergency care. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

What are the symptoms in older adults? Also, as the CDC observe, in adults aged 65 or older, typical symptoms may present differently. For example, because the normal body temperature of an older adult can be lower, a temperature indicating a fever may fall below the typical threshold. Some older adults may develop atypical symptoms or take longer to develop symptoms. When taking the temperature of someone aged 65 or over, the following can indicate an infection: a single reading of 100°F (37.8°C) or higher

multiple readings higher than 99°F (37.2°C)

a rise of more than 2°F (1.1°C) above a person’s typical temperature According to one 2020 review of the available evidence, older adults with COVID-19 may experience: a sore throat

delirium

unexplained hypoxia — low levels of oxygen in the blood

an increased heart rate

rapid breathing Other symptoms of COVID-19 include: a cough

a fever

chills

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

a new loss of taste or smell

congestion or a runny nose

a headache

fatigue

muscle or body aches

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea For carers People with dementia may not be able to communicate that they are feeling unwell. However, increased confusion can be a sign that a person with dementia is ill, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. What to do if symptoms appear