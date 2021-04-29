What Are The Potential Benefits Of Oatmeal For The Skin?

Many people use oatmeal as a home remedy for soothing dry, itchy, or irritated skin. Ground oatmeal can work as an exfoliant, sloughing away dirt, oil, and dead skin cells. People may also use oatmeal for cleansing, moisturizing, and reducing inflammation.

Doctors typically recommend that people use colloidal oatmeal for their skin. This type of oatmeal is a finely ground powder.

Colloidal oatmeal contains several components that could be beneficial for the skin. These include: beta glucan, which is a substance that can absorb water

phenols, which are a type of antioxidant

saponins, which have soap-like properties and can act as a cleanser

oils A small 2015 study suggests that colloidal oatmeal has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects that could help improve skin dryness, scaling, and roughness. It also may reduce itchiness. The study examined colloidal oatmeal extracts in a laboratory setting, as well as the effects of an oatmeal-based lotion on 29 female participants with dry, itchy legs. Safety In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of colloidal oatmeal as an over-the-counter skin care product. An older review of research from 2012Trusted Source examined the use of personal skin care products containing colloidal oatmeal in 2,291 participants. The researchers did not note any reports of allergies over a 3-year period of product use. Uses for oatmeal

Some online sources claim that food products, such as oatmeal, turmeric, or lemon, can whiten the skin. However, most of these claims are not based on science. While there have been no studies focusing on the possible whitening effects of oatmeal, oatmeal can help with reducing redness and blotchiness by alleviating skin irritation. Learn more about home remedies for skin pigmentation here.

How to use oats for the skin

Most research into the use of oatmeal on the skin examines the effects of colloidal oatmeal. Colloidal oatmeal refers to whole oat kernels that manufacturers have finely milled and processed in order to use as a skin protectant. Using a home blender to grind whole raw oats may not result in the optimal size of grain but it is still effective. To test if the oats are ground finely enough, mix about 1 tablespoon of ground oats into a glass of warm water. A milky white color indicates that they are finely ground. The following guides for using oats at home come from anecdotal sources: Oatmeal baths How to make an oatmeal bath Soaking in a lukewarm oatmeal bath can soothe, moisturize, and protect skin. Fill a tub with lukewarm water. Avoid hot water as this can aggravate inflamed skin and draw moisture from it. Pour about 1 cup of colloidal oatmeal into the tub under the running water. Mix the water to help the oatmeal dissolve. Soak in the milky water for about 10 minutes. A quick rinse with lukewarm water will remove any residue and stickiness if needed. Apply moisturizer to add extra protection to the skin. Learn more about oatmeal baths for eczema here. Oatmeal face masks How to apply an oatmeal face mask Mix the ingredients in a bowl to create a paste. Cleanse the face and apply the mask. Rub in gently and then leave on for 10–30 minutes. Rinse off and pat face dry. Apply moisturizer for an extra layer of protection. Here are the ingredients for making three different types of oatmeal face mask: Exfoliating face mask A mask of ground oatmeal could help remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. Ingredients 2 teaspoons of colloidal oatmeal

water Face mask for oily skin Some people claim that egg whites can help tighten and tone skin. Research shows that people can use honey to soothe damaged skin. This face mask combines the benefits of oatmeal with those of egg whites and honey. Ingredients ½ cup of colloidal oatmeal

1 egg white

1 tbsp honey Face mask for dry skin Research suggests that plant oils have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects on the skin. They promote healing and help repair the skin barrier. Ingredients ½ cup colloidal oatmeal

1 egg

1 tbsp almond oil

half a mashed banana

1 tbsp honey When to contact a doctor

People experiencing the symptoms of chronic conditions such as eczema and psoriasis should contact a doctor to discuss a treatment plan. While colloidal oatmeal can help control and improve symptoms significantly, a healthcare professional should confirm that it can be used in conjunction with the person’s medications. The 2016 study of over 2,000 subjects found none of them had any allergic reaction to colloidal oatmeal. However, if a person experiences the symptoms of an allergic reaction when using oatmeal, they should stop using it and seek medical attention.