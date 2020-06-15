What Are the Main Types of Elder Abuse?

Every day across America, older adults are exploited and mistreated, often by the people they are closest to. Abuse can take many forms from physical harm to fraud or coercion. Sadly, many seniors cannot speak up for themselves and are dependent on friends and family to be their voice.

There are very stringent laws regarding how the elderly must be treated, and the court system will punish those who violate these laws. Elder abuse cases are on the rise, so having a proactive voice can save seniors from these terrible situations.

The following are the most common forms of elder abuse. This is a topic that can be difficult to read about, but it’s important to know the signs if you have a vulnerable elderly loved one who is dependent on others for care.

The 6 Types of Elder Abuse

These six types of elder abuse happen far too often. Understanding what abuse looks like can help you to recognize it and put a stop to it.

Physical

The law defines physical abuse as anything that results in an injury or impairment of another person. Sadly, many senior citizens are hit, beaten, shook, pinched, kicked, slapped, or even burned.

Some care workers and even family members may have limited patience and use force to feed or give prescription medications. Additionally, holding an older person against their will is also a crime

Bruising is common in older people. Since seniors are susceptible to injuries, even the smallest act can result in bruises or marks on the body. If a worker should grab an arm with the intent of making someone do something against their will, it could result in a bruise.

The signs of physical abuse are not always visible, and a senior may also deny anything is wrong if you ask them due to fear. If you suspect this type of abuse may have happened, you must look carefully to ensure there are no suspicious marks.

Psychological

Psychological abuse is a bit harder to identify because the marks it leaves are on the inside. Any act that causes an older adult to have emotional pain or distress falls under this category. Emotional abuse can be:

A verbal assault

Using threats or insults

Harassment

Humiliation

Intimidation

Emotional abuse can be verbal or isolating. People may be given the silent treatment or ignored if they don’t do as they’re told. Both physical and psychological abuse often run hand-in-hand.

Sexual

When an older person engages in a sexual act against their will, it’s considered sexual abuse. In many instances, a senior is unable to consent to the act due to dementia. Any touching, photographs, nudity, molestation, or rape falls under this category.

Neglect

When a caregiver fails to provide adequate services, it’s considered neglect. Neglect is often seen in nursing facilities as well as private residences. Neglect happens when caregivers either intentionally or unintentionally neglect their duties. The most common forms of neglect include denying food, water, medication, or personal hygiene.

Financial

Financial abuse is a type of fraud where one person tries to use a vulnerable senior for financial gain. It can be a worker or friend who cashes forged checks, steals money or household goods, or gets the person to sign over guardianship or power of attorney to extort them.

Most of these people are con artists that prey on the older generation. An older adult in their home is more likely to be a victim of this type of abuse than those in a nursing or assisted living facilities.

Abandonment

In many cases, an older person is unable to care for their needs. If they are left to their own devices, they may not be able to get groceries, take a bath, or remember to take their medications.

Leaving a person to fend for themselves is a form of abuse. Abandonment can be leaving a senior at a store or nursing home and taking off leaving them behind. They can also be left in their home without any way of getting help.

What Should You Do if You Suspect Elder Abuse?

If you suspect that your friend or loved one is being taken advantage of by a worker or a nursing facility, you need to document your findings. Take pictures and get any proof you can to ensure that you can get justice on their behalf. Once you are armed with proof, you must call an elder emotional abuse lawyer to get justice.