What Are The Best Online Slots And Which Strategies Should Be Applied?

Just like any other form of gambling, online slots are difficult to play especially if no strategy is applied. It’s also worth noting that online casinos aren’t a get rich quick scheme but instead require a lot of patience and research.

In this guide, you’ll find all the information you need on the best online slots and strategies to win.

Strategies to Win Online Casino Games

Online slots can distract because of engaging graphics and music. However, beyond the entertainment, you need to make some money. It’s therefore paramount that you employ some tact when spinning the reels of your favorite casino game. Here is what you need to know to win more.

1. Take advantage of free spins and bonuses

Let’s all admit it, online casinos face stiff competition from other casinos both existing and upcoming ones. To beat the competition, online casinos keep offering attractive bonuses. The bonuses come in the form of free spins or free money.

Guess what? You can take advantage of such chances to get a feel of the game without depositing your money first. Free spins give you the chance to test the waters before fully investing. If you don’t like the game, you can always move on and find other lucrative slots.

Other online casinos offer new customers with free money after sign up. You can use the money to play and probably win some money you can cash out without spending a dime. Sounds enticing, right?

2. Bet at maximum

One trick that always determines how much you can cash out at any slot game is the amount of money invested. Usually, when you launch a new slot machine, you’re required to indicate the number of coins you want to bet, and the value of each coin.

Ideally, one coin implies that your money is multiplied by 1. This means that the multiplier increases as you increase the number of coins for each spin. However, one tip that most online casino players don’t know is that, if you bet the maximum value, the multiplier is always higher than the value invested. Also, if you bet the maximum value allowed by the slot machine, you stand a chance to participate in the jackpots. Ideally, jackpots mostly consider players who invest the maximum value.

3. Pick slots that math your budget

The fact that you should manage your bankroll should come as a no brainer for all online casino players. It doesn’t make any sense to launch a new online slot available on the lobby only to spin and find that you cannot afford to play.

Of course, you want to play on a slot that gives you ample time to play and understand the game. At the same time, you need to play within your financial limits to make the best out of online casinos. Before launching a slot, understand the full range and budget for the slot before starting to play. Otherwise, you’ll end up in frustrations and failure.

4. Calculate the odds of winning

Calculating your chances of winning can be hard for most beginners. However, it enables you to know how much to expect and whether you can win at all. This way, you can determine the lucrativeness of a slot and if it’s not good, you can dismiss it altogether.

The best way to calculate odds on online slot machines is by identifying the number of winning combinations. After identifying the combinations, then divide them by the total number of combinations available.

5. Concentrate on small wins

Most people tend to spend all their money on the jackpot slots. Well, not to discourage you but, when did you last hear of a jackpot winner in a slot machine? Rarely are the jackpots worth millions won. Therefore, to avoid frustrations, don’t spend all your bankroll trying to win the big monies. Instead, concentrate on the small wins. Eventually, the money won could add up to a significant amount.

6. Remain disciplined

Most successful online casino players can tell you for a fact that discipline is the slot machine strategy that works for them. One way to remain disciplined is by creating a staking plan where you determine how much you would want to use. Come up with a spending plan that you should also follow without fail.

Also, make sure you don’t go against your plan especially after a win. It’s tempting to spend more after winning thinking that you could make more. Well, sadly, in gambling you lose more than you win. Also, don’t spend more after a loss as a way of recovering from the loss.

7. Watch demos

The most crucial strategy to help you win slots is watching how to play without actually spending your money. All you need to do is identify your favorite online casino slots and find demos. The demos give you the chance to understand the slot and how to maximize your chances of winning.

What are the Best Online Slots?

One online slot could work for one player and not for another. The general rule is always choosing a slot that has a high return to player percentage (RTP). If the RTP is high, it indicates that the slot gives back most of the money generated to players while a small percentage is left as income. However, this doesn’t mean that you cannot bet on slots that have lower RTP, it all depends on your prowess.

It’s also paramount that the online slot chosen has a functional random number generator (RNG). RNG assured players that the casino doesn’t tamper with the results of the players in an attempt to reduce the odds of winning. It’s advisable to only settle for a slot machine that gives fair results and generates numbers randomly for each spin. Now that you know what to look out for in online casino games, let’s discuss some of the best online slots.

• Devil’s Delight

Despite the name, this is one of the best online slots because it has a high RTP of 96, 7 percent, 5 reels, and 20 paylines. What’s more is that, the game involves anything you could think of from hell. From the graves, soul reapers, flames, skeleton, to number 666. The slot is fun and players are rewarded with lots of bonuses every time they guess the sins of the characters involved.

• Hotline

Hotline is a very popular slot today developed by NetEnt. The game involves players traveling back in time and helping two detectives solve a case of a jewelry thief. If you love games with low volatility, then this is your best bet. You can cash out small amounts more frequently.

• Space Wars

Developed by NetEnt, Space Wars is a pacesetter slot in online casinos. The game has 5 reels, 4 rows, 40 paylines, and a high RTP of 96, 8 percent. For this game, the minimum bet is 0.4 while the maximum bet is 20 per spin depending on your currency. The good thing about Space Wars is that it isn’t a progressive slot so you don’t have to bet maximum for every spin. In fact, you can start from the lowest amount upwards and watch your wins grow.

• Gonzo’s Quest

The list of the best online slots isn’t complete without including Gonzo’s Quest. The slot has 5 reels and 20 paylines. The game involves helping Gonzo an adventurer discover the gold city.

In a nutshell, playing online slots requires tact, research, and patience. Gambling isn’t a get rich quick scheme. Ensure that the slots you choose have a high RTP and that they also use random number generators that are functional.