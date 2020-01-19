What Are The Benefits Of Cold And Hot Showers?

Most studies into the health benefits of cold and hot water have used water immersion therapy. During water immersion therapy, a person immerses their body, or a part of their body, in a vat of water for a specified amount of time.

This article outlines the results of such studies, including the potential health benefits and risks of cold and hot showers.

Benefits of cold showers

Although taking a cold shower may not be a pleasant experience, it can provide certain health benefits. One 2014 review, for example, suggests that cold water can:

decrease inflammation and swelling

decrease muscle spasms

have pain-relieving effects

An older study, this time from 2000, investigated the effects of different water temperatures on bodily reactions. In the cold water condition, the researchers submerged participants in 57.2°F (14°C) water for 1 hour. The participants experienced the following effects (some of which may not necessarily be beneficial to health):

increased metabolism

increased heart rate and blood pressure

increased levels of the neurochemicals dopamine and norepinephrine

lower levels of cortisol, the “ stress hormone”

Some beneficial effects of cold water immersion include:

Improved circulation

Exposure to cold water causes the blood vessels on the surface of the skin to constrict. This diverts blood flow away from the surface of the skin. In fact, one small 2019 study found that taking a cold shower after exercise may improve general hydration by cooling down the body.

As blood travels away from the skin, blood vessels in deeper body tissues dilate. This improves circulation in the deeper tissues.

Lower cortisol levels

Cortisol is the “fight-or-flight” hormone that the body releases in response to stress.

Lowering cortisol levels in the blood may therefore help reduce stress levels. Researchers note that when people immerse themselves in a bath of cold water, their cortisol levels drop.

Reduced pain

According to a 2014 review, cold water exposure triggers an automatic pain response called stress-induced analgesia (SIA).

SIA is a reduced pain response during or following exposure to a stressful stimulus, such as cold water immersion.

Reduced sports-related muscle soreness and fatigue

One older study from 2009 tested the effects of cold water immersion on physical performance among athletes. Following sports, some of the athletes received cold water immersion, while others received tepid water immersion.

The researchers did not find any differences in subsequent physical performance between the two groups, nor did they find any differences in the amount of muscle damage or inflammation the participants experienced.

However, perceptions of muscle soreness and general fatigue were significantly lower in the group that received the cold water immersion. This psychological effect could prove beneficial during competitive sports.