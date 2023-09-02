What Are Common Causes of Truck Crashes?

When you’re in an accident with a large truck, it’s even more terrifying than a crash with another passenger vehicle. Trucks are far larger and heavier, and they can cause more devastation in an accident.

Typically, truck crashes can be attributed to driver error, though that’s not the only reason. Here’s a look at the common causes of truck crashes.

Driver Fatigue

Truckers log long hours on the road. Despite laws in place that require them to take breaks, that doesn’t always happen. They may be pressured by the trucking company to get to their destination by a certain time. A fatigued driver, especially one operating a truck, can cause a deadly accident.

Driving While Intoxicated

Some truck drivers will try to chase away boredom and get behind the wheel after drinking. Naturally, this is a dangerous situation that can lead to a crash.

Distracted Driving

Truckers get distracted behind the wheel like any other driver on the road. Whether texting, making phone calls, eating, or adjusting the radio, taking their eyes off the road for even a few seconds is all it takes for a devastating accident to occur.

Reckless Driving

To make good time transporting their freight, some truck drivers speed excessively. Others engage in dangerous maneuvers to get around traffic. In many cases, this results in collisions.

Poor Vehicle Maintenance

Truck drivers should always pay attention to their vehicles. If they notice the tires are worn or the brakes aren’t working well, they need to make repairs. However, in many cases, the trucking company is responsible for making sure its fleet is roadworthy. They may cut corners to save on costs. If this neglect is the reason for a truck accident, they could be liable.

Improper Cargo Loading

With semi-trucks and other commercial vehicles, cargo must be loaded with care. When it’s not evenly distributed or exceeds the weight limit, it can cause the entire truck to roll over.

Road Conditions

Sometimes, a truck driver could be doing everything right and an accident will happen because of the roads. When there are potholes or problems with traffic signals, it could be the local government’s fault if there’s an accident.

Lack of Training

There’s such a huge demand now thanks to the popularity of online shopping. Trucking companies can barely keep up and are constantly looking for drivers to haul goods. They may send new drivers out on the roads who haven’t completed training, or the trainers may rush them along. Either way, when inexperienced truck drivers take the road, it may not end well.

How to Know Who Is Liable in a Truck Crash

If you’re in a truck accident, contact a truck accident lawyer to help determine liability and recover compensation. While it may be the truck driver’s fault, the trucking company, a government agency, or another third party may also be liable.

Truck accidents are complicated enough, and you’ll want to have legal representation to lead the way in the aftermath.