Wet Week Ahead

Monday features periods of sun alternating with clouds, showers and storms. Storms will increase during the afternoon and last into the evening. Periods of heavy rain are possible. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 90s on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys — but it will feel much hotter, so stay hydrated.

Tuesday will bring plenty of tropical moisture, so expect plenty of showers in the morning and lots of storms in the afternoon and evening. We’ll see periods of heavy rain, and localized flooding is possible. Some storms are possible, especially in the Keys. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature clouds and showers throughout the daytime hours and the evening. Localized flooding is possible, and the Keys could see some storms as well. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will be yet another day of clouds and showers. Heavy rain and additional flooding is possible. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for yet another washout, with lots of showers and a few storms in spots. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

The tropical Atlantic is still quiet, so we can be thankful for that.