We’re At The ‘Epicenter’ Of The Nation’s Housing Crisis, But Broward’s Housing Leaders Are Missing In Action

By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

What if there was a crisis in Broward County and the leaders responsible for helping to solve it didn’t bother to show up?

We just found out. Amid a “housing affordability crisis” that the CEO of the United Way of Broward recently described as “the predominant issue affecting Broward residents,” the 15-member Broward Housing Council canceled its June 24 meeting “due to a lack of quorum,” its website says.

Worse. Two ostensible public servants on the board haven’t shown up for any council meetings all year: Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz, who’s busy running for Congress, and outgoing School Board member Ann Murray. Their absences in February, April and June were all unexcused.

Under the council’s bylaws established by the county commission, that should mean Moskowitz and Murray are out. “A member of the Broward County Housing Council shall be automatically removed as a member if he or she has three (3) consecutive unexcused absences…” say the council’s bylaws. Automatic removal will be deemed effective for Moskowitz “when written notice of the reason for the removal has been sent to the member by the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Professional Standards.” For Murray, it will be effective when a written notice is sent by the “Council Coordinator,” the bylaws say.

The same rule also applies to one private citizen on the housing council’s board who was likewise absent from all three of this year’s scheduled meetings: Fort Lauderdale real estate broker Christopher Krzemien.