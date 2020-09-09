Wednesday Sun And Storms For Florida; Eyeing The Tropics

Wednesday features plenty of sun in the morning, followed by building showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees, but locations along the Gulf coast will feel as if it’s in the triple digits.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with showers and storms returning in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will start with partly sunny skies, and showers and storms will develop during the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature sun and clouds in the morning and widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Paulette is experiencing wind shear but still managing to strengthen. At midday on Tuesday, Paulette’s maximum sustained winds were 65 miles per hour. Tropical Storm Rene was still bringing tropical storm force winds and heavy rain to the Cape Verde Islands at midday on Tuesday. Rene’s maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour, but strengthening is expected.

Elsewhere, the low moving toward the Carolina coast has a medium chance of becoming a depression. And computer models indicate that the wave that is expected to emerge from the African coast by Thursday will have a high chance of becoming a depression. We’ll keep an eye on it.