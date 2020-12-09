Today It Will Feel Like Winter In Florida

Wednesday features a wintry start, with lows in the mid to upper 40s — but feeling colder thanks to wind chill. Then we’ll see lots of sun but a chilly breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-60s.

Thursday will begin with lows ranging from the mid-40s well inland to the low 50s at the Atlantic coast. Plenty of sun will be around during the day, but highs will only reach the low 70s.

Friday morning will be cool, but the afternoon will feel warmer, with good sun and a few clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will be comfortable, with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Saturday’s highs will be in the seasonable upper 70s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees.