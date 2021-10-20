Home Weather Wednesday Florida Will See Lots Of Sun And A Gusty Breeze

Wednesday Florida Will See Lots Of Sun And A Gusty Breeze

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Asset ID: SBI-301825648
Storyblocks

Wednesday features lots of sun and a brisk and gusty ocean breeze.  A stray shower is possible, especially near the Atlantic coast.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Friday evening.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring good sun and the chance of a shower on the breeze along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds, breezy conditions, and some passing showers.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature periods of showers and storms.  Look for a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast and mostly cloudy skies in the east coast metro area  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with periods of showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see some sun, clouds at times, and periods of showers and storms.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers, with a few storms in spots.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

It’s still quiet in the tropics.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here