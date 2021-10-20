Wednesday Florida Will See Lots Of Sun And A Gusty Breeze

Wednesday features lots of sun and a brisk and gusty ocean breeze. A stray shower is possible, especially near the Atlantic coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Friday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring good sun and the chance of a shower on the breeze along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds, breezy conditions, and some passing showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature periods of showers and storms. Look for a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast and mostly cloudy skies in the east coast metro area Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with periods of showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see some sun, clouds at times, and periods of showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers, with a few storms in spots. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

It’s still quiet in the tropics.