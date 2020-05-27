Wednesday Florida Will Have Sun With Afternoon Showers

After Tuesday’s flooding rains in portions of Miami-Dade, Wednesday features good sun and some clouds in the morning. Then showers and storms will develop during the mid and late afternoon, but coverage won’t be as widespread as on Tuesday. Flooding is possible in portions of Miami-Dade and Broward, since the soil is saturated from our recent rainy days. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning, followed by developing showers and storms in the afternoon. Again, localized flooding will be possible, especially with slow-moving storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Look for more of the same on Friday — good sun to start, and building clouds, showers, and a few storms in the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds during much of the day, with showers and storms popping up by mid afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s again.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers, with a few storms thrown in. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the disturbance that has dropped so much rain on us is now centered in the waters near the Florida/Georgia border. This system has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression as it drifts towards the Carolina coast. But it will bring periods of heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of the southeastern U.S. coast for the next few days.