Wednesday Am Sun And PM Showers For Florida

Wednesday features lots of sun in the morning, followed by some afternoon showers and a few storms, with the greatest coverage along the Gulf Coast and in the interior. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will repeat the pattern — sunny skies in the morning and some showers and a few stray storms in the afternoon. This time, the bulk of the rain will be in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature good sun in the morning, but a few early showers are possible near the Atlantic coast. Then look for passing showers in the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be sunny with the chance of a few mid to late afternoon showers. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of sun with a few quick showers in spots. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the wave near the southeastern Bahamas has a low chance of developing during the next few days as it drifts first northward and then to the east. But the southeastern Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos, and portions of Hispaniola can expect heavy rain on Wednesday into Thursday.