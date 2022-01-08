Watch Wounded Warriors Bike Through Florida Keys

MARATHON, Florida Keys — Wounded military personnel and their supporters pedaled across the Seven Mile Bridge and sections of the Florida Keys Overseas Highway Friday during the annual Soldier Ride cycling event from Key Largo to Key West.

Nearly 40 individuals participated in the event, organized by the Wounded Warrior Project to provide inspiration and raise funds for injured soldiers recovering in American military hospitals.

Although some riders are missing one or more limbs from combat injuries, they used specially adapted bicycles.

WWP cross-country and Florida Keys bicycle trips provide physical rehabilitation for injured soldiers and raise money to help foster veterans’ independence, arrange needed transport for soldiers between home and hospital, and develop peer-mentoring programs.

The Keys Soldier Ride continues Saturday through Key West, with an additional community ride where the public can cycle with the warriors past historic Key West military sites.

Sunday, the group is scheduled to interact with dolphins at Marathon’s Dolphin Research Center.