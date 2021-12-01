Watch This Hurricane Flag Burning Ceremony

A group of Florida Keys residents staged a ceremonial burning of hurricane warning flags Tuesday evening to mark the official Nov. 30 end of the 2021 Atlantic Basin hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the 2021 season brought above-average activity, spawning 21 named storms including seven hurricanes — four of them designated major hurricanes based on their wind speed.

Organized by members of the Florida Keys’ ceremonial Conch (pronounced KONK) Republic administration, the Key West event also offered thanks that the island chain was spared any significant storm impacts during the active season, which began June 1.

Following speakers’ remarks, the hurricane flags were doused with locally distilled rum and set on fire. As spectators applauded, the flags burned to ash while the sun sank beneath the horizon off Key West’s Truman Waterfront.