Watch The Annual Key Largo Bridge Run

A field of nearly 350 U.S. and international runners competed on a panoramic course above the Upper Keys and the eastern edges of the Florida Everglades Saturday morning during the annual Key Largo Bridge Run in the Florida Keys.

Racers running and walking in several 5k divisions crossed the 65-foot-high Jewfish Creek Bridge, considered the entryway to the Florida Keys. The bridge is the southern portion of the 18-Mile Stretch, a section of the Florida Keys Overseas Highway that connects mainland South Florida with Key Largo.

Participants ranged from eight to 77 years of age and represented Ireland, Germany, England and U.S. states including Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma, , Georgia, Minnesota and Oregon according to organizers.

Anthony Pallaria, 37, of Islamorada, Florida, won the overall 5k with a time of 19 minutes and 25.06 seconds. Tavernier, Florida, resident Anastassia Webb, 41, won the overall women’s division in 21:35.67.

Ireland’s Cian Kennedy, 48, won the men’s masters division with a time of 22:27.61. Women’s masters winner Terri Swanson, 63, from Marathon, Florida, posted a time of 25:59.79.

To enable the race, law enforcement officials temporarily diverted northbound traffic on U.S. 1 to the Card Sound Bridge.