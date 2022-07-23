Watch Key West’s “Running Of The Bulls”

Scores of Ernest Hemingway look-alikes took to Key West streets Saturday for the “Running of the Bulls,” a zany (and much slower) take-off on the renowned annual run in Pamplona, Spain.

The Key West bull “ramble” was a highlight of the Hemingway Days festivities, honoring the sporting lifestyle and literary legacy of the author who lived and wrote on the island for most of the 1930s.

The stocky, bearded look-alikes began and ended their Pamplona parody outside Sloppy Joe’s Bar, a frequent hangout for Hemingway during his Key West years.

All past winners or current competitors in Sloppy Joe’s annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, they paraded through Key West’s historic downtown with life-size replica bulls on wheels.

Saturday night, 25 semi-finalists culled from 125 entrants are to vie for victory in the final round of the famed Look-Alike Contest.

Hopefuls have come from around the United States to take part in the three-night competition. Semi-finalists include contest veteran Hank Wielgosz of Melbourne, Florida, who is competing for the 28th time.

Hemingway Days began July 19 with events including literary readings, a marlin tournament and a commemoration of the 123rd anniversary of the legendary author’s July 21st birth. The festival concludes Sunday.

While living in Key West, Ernest Hemingway wrote classics including “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “To Have and Have Not.”