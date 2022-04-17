Watch An Underwater Easter Egg Hunt

A group of undersea “egg-splorers” gathered Easter eggs doled out by a scuba-diving ‘Easter bunny” in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Sunday off Islamorada.

The Underwater Easter Egg Hunt is staged each year by Spencer Slate, operator of Captain Slate’s Dive Adventures in the Upper Keys, for participating divers and snorkelers. It raised funds to help a Keys charity that supports children in need.

The amusing pursuit is one of several purposeful dives Slate stages to promote marine animal protection and reef conservation with a fun twist.

Slate donned a giant bunny suit and dive gear for the event. Among the real hard-boiled eggs used — to prevent adverse impacts on the marine ecosystem — was a specially marked egg that a lucky diver found to win the grand prize that includes dive trips and diving equipment.