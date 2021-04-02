Watch An Underwater Easter Egg Hunt

ISLAMORADA, Florida Keys — Dozens of undersea “egg-splorers” dove a shallow reef off Islamorada in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Thursday, during an underwater egg hunt that serves as a fundraiser to help Keys’ children in need throughout the year.

Offered during the Easter holiday to participating divers, the subsea hide-and-seek event is a favorite of Captain Spencer Slate, operator of Captain Slate’s Scuba Adventures.

“Cottontail” Slate donned a giant bunny suit and dive gear to hide brightly colored eggs for submerged holiday hunters to find.

Real eggs and nontoxic colorings were used to avoid any negative environmental impacts to the Keys coral barrier reef, the only of its kind in the continental U.S.