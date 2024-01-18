Home Weather Warmer With Clouds and Showers

Warmer With Clouds and Showers

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features lots of clouds with some showers in spots.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk along the Gulf Coast.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will be another cloudy day, with some afternoon showers developing near the Atlantic coast.  Look for a front to move in during the evening.  Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the mid 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday morning will see lows in the mid to upper 50s on the mainland and in the low 60s in the Keys.  The day will be breezy with lots of sun and a few clouds.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 60s in the East Coast metro area and the mid 60s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will feature a chilly morning, with lows ranging from the mid 40s to the low 50s on the mainland to the upper 50s in the Keys.  The day will be breezy with more clouds than sun.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 60s.

Monday’s forecast calls for another breezy and cloudy day, starting with a chilly morning.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and in the mid 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR