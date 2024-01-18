Warmer With Clouds and Showers

Thursday features lots of clouds with some showers in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk along the Gulf Coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will be another cloudy day, with some afternoon showers developing near the Atlantic coast. Look for a front to move in during the evening. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the mid 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday morning will see lows in the mid to upper 50s on the mainland and in the low 60s in the Keys. The day will be breezy with lots of sun and a few clouds. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 60s in the East Coast metro area and the mid 60s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will feature a chilly morning, with lows ranging from the mid 40s to the low 50s on the mainland to the upper 50s in the Keys. The day will be breezy with more clouds than sun. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 60s.

Monday’s forecast calls for another breezy and cloudy day, starting with a chilly morning. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and in the mid 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.