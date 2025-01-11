Warmer on Saturday … But Don’t Put the Sweaters Away

Saturday features seasonably mild morning lows in the 60s. The day will be mostly sunny with some afternoon showers on a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of clouds and showers on a gusty breeze as another front approaches. Look for a mix of sun and clouds in the Keys. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through at least Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Sunday will start with chilly morning lows in the 50s on the mainland. Look for a mostly sunny day but rather cool day around South Florida. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the low-70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Monday will feature morning lows in the mid-50s to low-60s on the mainland. Then we’ll see good sun and some clouds at times. Monday’s highs will be in the upper-70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Tuesday will see some sun but more clouds along with a gusty and cool breeze as another front moves in. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and mostly in the upper-60s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, with lows in the low to mid-50s on the mainland. The day will be mostly sunny but without much of a warmup. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper-60s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.



