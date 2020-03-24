Home Weather Warm Sun and Some Clouds For Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features lots of warm sun mixed with a few clouds.  South Florida’s beaches remain closed, and a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will bring plenty of hot sun and maybe a cloud in spots.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature lots of sun again, and it will be unseasonably hot.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Near-record highs are possible on Friday, as our string of hot and sunny days continues.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Look for sunny skies and summerlike heat on Saturday.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s, and a few readings of 90 degrees well inland aren’t out of the question.

