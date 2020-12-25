Warm Hearts and Cold Weather on Christmas

Christmas morning will be chilly, with lows mostly in the low 50s. The day will feature lots of sun and a few clouds on a cold and strong breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at South Florida’s beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the low 60s in the east coast metro area and near 60 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will see morning lows in the low to mid-40s. Then we’re in for a sunny but cold day. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 60s in the east coast metro area and the upper 50s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will start with morning lows ranging from the mid-40s to the low 50s. The day will feature good sun and a few clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Monday morning will be a bit milder, with lows in the mid-50s to the low 60s. Then we’ll see lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.