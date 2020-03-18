A Warm And Mostly Sunny Wednesday In Florida

Wednesday will be warm and mostly sunny in South Florida. Look for a strong ocean breeze along the east coast and a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Thursday will be sunny and breezy, especially along the east coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s elsewhere.

Friday will feature lots of sun along the Gulf coast and good sun, a few clouds, and breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday will bring sunny skies around South Florida. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Look for sunny skies on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid 80s.