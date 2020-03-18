Home Weather A Warm And Mostly Sunny Wednesday In Florida

A Warm And Mostly Sunny Wednesday In Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday will be warm and mostly sunny in South Florida.  Look for a strong ocean breeze along the east coast and a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will be sunny and breezy, especially along the east coast.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s elsewhere.

Friday will feature lots of sun along the Gulf coast and good sun, a few clouds, and breezy conditions in the east coast metro area.  Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday will bring sunny skies around South Florida.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Look for sunny skies on Sunday.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR