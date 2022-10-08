Vieux Boulogne (Cows Milk Cheese Washed In Beer) Is The Smelliest Cheese In The World.

National Moldy Cheese Day is a unique holiday that is observed each year on October 9.
- Cheese existed before written language did. Ancient cheese strainers found in Poland suggest it dates back to at least 7,500 years ago. And murals found in Egyptian tombs from 4,000 years ago show cheese and the art of cheese making
- A cheesemonger is a person who specializes in cheeses, butter, and other dairy products. They may take umbrage at the ordinary person’s offense of moldy cheese.
- Like a sommelier pairs the best wines with meals, a cheesemonger provides expert advice on artisan cheeses for recipes, banquets, and sources for restaurants.
- Cheeses such as Maytag blue, Roquefort, Brie, bleu, camembert, gorgonzola, and Stilton are a few of the moldy reasons cheese lovers celebrate on this day.
- Moldy cheese gets such colorful phrases. For example, the fuzzy mold on a wheel of fresh brie is called cats fur. These bloomy rind cheeses take some careful maintenance. However, the results are satisfying.
- Gorgonzola cheese is made with three different kinds of mold spores. It’s like a milder blue cheese, but gorgonzola is creamier and earthier. Toss it with pasta and mushrooms for an outstanding meal. Also, it compliments any cheese plate. Add apples and tart, and dried cranberries.
- Did you know that there are over 2,000 varieties of cheeses?
- The #1 cheese recipe in America is “Macaroni and Cheese”.
- What appears to be the remains of cheese have been found in Egyptian tombs over 4,000 years old!
- The terms “Big Wheel” and “Big Cheese” originally referred to those who were wealthy enough to purchase a whole wheel of cheese.
- Chevre is French for goat and refers to cheese made from goat’s milk.
- Italy’s Credem Bank takes Parmesan cheese from local producers in exchange for cheap loans (charging 3-5% interest, depending on quality) & a fee ensuring the cheese matures properly (2 yrs) in the bank vault (cheese is sold if the loan defaults). Around 430,000 parmesan wheels ($200M+) are stored there. – Source
- President Andrew Jackson once had a block of cheddar cheese delivered to the white house that was four feet in diameter and two feet thick, weighed nearly 1400 pounds. He invited 10,000 visitors to the White House to eat it and it was gone within two hours. – Source
- When cheese is digested, it breaks down into an opioid. Other opioids you may know about are heroin and morphine. – Source
- Stilton blue cheese is known to frequently cause odd, vivid dreams. – Source
- Scientists have successfully created cheese using human bacteria collected from toes and belly buttons. – Source
- The most stolen food item in the world is cheese, with 4% of all cheese being sold end up stolen. – Source
- Some scientists believe that regularly eating Roquefort blue cheese helps people live longer.
- A 2015 study suggested that the holes in Swiss cheese may be caused by flecks of hay dust that fall into milk buckets.
- People who love cheese are called turophiles.
- The first cheese factory was established in Switzerland in 1815, however successful mass production began in 1851 in the United States.
- The people of Greece are the largest consumers of cheese worldwide. An average person from Greece consumes around 27.3 kilograms (60.1 pounds) of cheese every year, about 3/4 of which is feta cheese. In second place is France and the third is Iceland.
- Vieux Boulogne (a French cheese made with cows milk and washed in Beer) is widely considered to be the smelliest cheese in the world. Washed rind cheeses have a strong scent by nature. Stinking Bishop is an English cheese washed in fermented pear juice that also has quite a pong! Bear in mind that just because a cheese smells really whiffy, doesn’t necessarily mean that it tastes bad!
