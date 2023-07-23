Home Weather Very Hot With Maybe a Storm

Very Hot With Maybe a Storm

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/old-man-struggling-with-high-temperature_28259270.htm#query=heat&position=1&from_view=search&track=sph

Sunday features plenty of hot sun, a few clouds at times, and the chance of a shower in portions of the east coast metro area.  The heat advisory remains in effect until at least Sunday evening.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-90s right at the coasts and in the Keys — but in the upper 90s elsewhere in South Florida.  These are dangerous conditions, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies with some afternoon and evening storms.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s, but a few locations could top out in the upper 90s as our extreme heat continues.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms in the morning.  Look for some storms to develop during the mid-afternoon and linger into the evening.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot, until showers and storms move in during the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of hot sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-90s.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on the wave in the central Atlantic, which now has a high chance of becoming a depression before reaching the Lesser Antilles late in the week.  Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Don strengthened a little on Saturday, with maximum sustained winds estimated at 65 miles per hour.  Don is still forecast to become post-tropical in a day or so and dissipate by the middle of the week.  It is not a threat to land.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR