Very Hot With Maybe a Storm

Sunday features plenty of hot sun, a few clouds at times, and the chance of a shower in portions of the east coast metro area. The heat advisory remains in effect until at least Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-90s right at the coasts and in the Keys — but in the upper 90s elsewhere in South Florida. These are dangerous conditions, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies with some afternoon and evening storms. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s, but a few locations could top out in the upper 90s as our extreme heat continues.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms in the morning. Look for some storms to develop during the mid-afternoon and linger into the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot, until showers and storms move in during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of hot sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-90s.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on the wave in the central Atlantic, which now has a high chance of becoming a depression before reaching the Lesser Antilles late in the week. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Don strengthened a little on Saturday, with maximum sustained winds estimated at 65 miles per hour. Don is still forecast to become post-tropical in a day or so and dissipate by the middle of the week. It is not a threat to land.