Very Hot And Mostly Dry

Thursday features plenty of hot sun, a few clouds at times, and just the chance of a stray shower on a warm breeze. Thursday and Friday will be dangerously hot, and a heat advisory is in effect. Limit outside activities, especially in the afternoon, and stay hydrated. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s right at the coasts and in the Keys, and the rest of South Florida will reach the mid 90s — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies and some afternoon storms, but the dangerous heat continues. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s — so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Look for morning storms and afternoon and evening showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see periods of storms throughout the day. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

The forecast for the Juneteenth holiday calls for hot sun, some clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid-90s.

We’re not expecting any tropical development for the next several days.