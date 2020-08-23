Van Horn Law Group Makes Inc.’s 2020 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

For the second year in a row, Inc. magazine ranked Van Horn Law Group, P.A. on its 2020 list of the top 5,000 fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States. With growth of 76 percent since 2016 and revenues of $2.9 million last year, the company landed in position 4,321 of businesses nationwide, according to an Inc. Van Horn Law Group also ranked on the Inc. 5000 list last year, coming in at 4,695 and growth at 61 percent.

Inc.‘s 2020 annual ranking of America’s top 5,000 businesses represent 49 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia, with aggregate revenue of $209 billion in 2019, accounting for more than one million jobs over the past three years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2019. The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. The entire Inc. 5,000 list is here.

Van Horn Law Group, founded in 2009 by Chad Van Horn, 36, is the largest bankruptcy law firm in Broward County based on cases filed.* It also is the fourth-largest bankruptcy firm in Florida based on Chapter 7 cases filed* and the 22nd largest bankruptcy firm in the United States based on Chapter 7 filings.*

“It is an honor to be recognized by such a well-respected and trusted source as Inc.,” said Van Horn. “I’m grateful to my dedicated team who are so committed to making a difference in the lives of those in financial distress. Our combined efforts have spurred this growth, and I look forward to working beside them to help even more people in the future.”

For his personal and professional commitment to making justice available to the poor and disadvantaged, Van Horn this month was named the recipient of the prestigious Russell E. Carlisle Advocacy Award by Legal Aid Service of Broward County.

* Visit www.pacer.gov for statistics.