Van Horn Law Group Delivers Food to 160 Broward and Dade Florida Families

More than 30 volunteers from Van Horn Law Group, P.A., this week delivered free boxes of food to 167 families in Broward and Dade counties who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers formed a car line that snaked around the Regions Bank Building and onto Broward Boulevard to pick up the food boxes along with addresses of the recipients in need.

“I just want to help alleviate the suffering of as many people in our community as possible,” said Van Horn Law Group founding attorney Chad Van Horn, who organized the effort. “I’m so proud of my team who has volunteered to help and grateful to the Tower Club leadership for their assistance in securing these much-needed groceries.”

Van Horn worked with executives at The Tower Club to order and purchase 2,500 pounds of food including chicken breast, ground chuck, rice, pasta, eggs and fresh produce as well as 334 rolls of toilet paper and paper towels. The Tower Club staff, led by General Manager David DiRenzo and Event Director Alena Worley, prepared the food boxes for delivery.

Less than two months ago, Van Horn and his new wife Gabriela hosted their wedding reception at the Tower Club and established a strong relationship with Club executives. At that time, a worldwide pandemic and an economic shutdown didn’t even cross their mind. That relationship now has been instrumental in helping 167 families in need.

Volunteer Dr. Gregory Salters of Fort Lauderdale Police Department Tower Club Event Director Alena Worley Tower Club General Manager David DiRenzo with Event Director Alena Worley Delivery volunteer Malena Mendez Dorn Chad Van Horn with Marvin Solis from the Tower Club Chad Van Horn, Esq., organizer of the food delivery Map of the 167+ food deliveries by Van Horn Law Group volunteers.

