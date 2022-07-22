Van Horn Law Group Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary and New Offices

Van Horn Law Group, P.A. celebrated its 10-year anniversary and the opening of new offices at a lively, family-friendly gathering benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward. The outside event, attended by 200 guests, featured bouncy inflatables, creative face painting, fun and games, live entertainment and a barbecue with all the fixings.

“It was awesome to celebrate our 10-year anniversary and the Van Horn Law Center opening with family, friends and colleagues,” said Chad Van Horn, founding partner attorney of Van Horn Law Group, P.A. “And, as always, it was a pleasure to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County and to honor the great work they do on behalf of the children in our community.”

Van Horn is a longtime member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward’s board of directors, currently serving as past board chair. He also has been a mentor for 10 years.

“Chad and Van Horn Law Group have been a loyal, generous supporter of our organization for many years,” said Malena Mendez, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County. “We’re very grateful to have been a part of this special milestone event.”

Van Horn Law Group, P.A. relocated to expanded offices, known as Van Horn Law Center, at 500 Southeast Fourth Street, Suite 200, in Fort Lauderdale. The 10,000-square-foot Van Horn Law Center is home to 37 team members including 7 attorneys.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, the firm has offices in the Orlando area, Miami Lakes, Doral, North Miami, Miramar and West Palm Beach. It currently ranks among the top five largest bankruptcy law firms in Florida and the largest in Broward County based on cases filed in the past 12 months (Pacer.gov). www.vanhornlawgroup.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County is dedicated to creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Its larger vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential. For more information, visit www.BBBSBroward.org.