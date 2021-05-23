Updating Your Florida Home to Create an Outdoor Oasis

Florida is one of the most adored of all places and for good reason. People love Florida because it is a fantastic place to relax. Each year, millions of people choose to visit this part of the world. That’s because they know they’ll be part of a welcoming and inviting place with lots of things to do.

There are many attractions that offer fun. That includes world-renowned parks like SeaWorld and DisneyWorld. It’s also a fabulous place to make your own. Many people choose to put down roots in Florida. It has a great economy with lots of places to live.

The Outdoors

Of all the many joys of living in Florida, there’s one, in particular, that stands out. This is the chance to appreciate the great outdoors. Florida has lots of abundant sunshine all year long. It also has very mild temperatures. That makes it a great place to live for those who like lots of outdoor spaces and want to spend time in them.

If you own a house in Florida and you want to make the most of it, you’re in luck. You have lots of ways to make that house an outdoor oasis of tranquility and true relaxation. All it takes is some attention to detail and a willingness to think about the space as a whole. You should consider what makes you truly happy as you make plans for your yard. A good examination of each area will help you get it all place and ready for the pleasures of Florida outdoor living.

Your First Steps

The first thing you should do is think about the outdoors as a series of rooms. Each area should serve a purpose. For example, one area can be dedicated to gardening while another is where you cool off. One part of the space can be where you invite lots of guests while another is all about just you and the family.

Each part of your yard should serve a purpose. This means thinking in terms of functionality. It also means thinking about how each part of the space relates to the other parts of the space outdoors. You should consider issues such as the pathway from one area to the next. This will make it easier to enjoy your yard.

Another factor to bear in mind is what you have done already. For many Florida homeowners, this means working with what they already have in place. For example, finding a lanai screen repair company can get the lanai looking brand new. Finding new ideas to make it work is what you want to do to create that welcoming feel. Customizing your enclosure to suit your home’s needs can be just the thing to enhance your backyard oasis.

Adding Lots of Welcome Detail

Details are where any oasis shines. You don’t need a lot of money to make your yard a dream come true. For example, you can add a patio. Patios are a good option when you have a flat part of the yard. That allows you to bring in a level space where you can sit down without grass stains. If you want to make your own patio stand out and add a personal touch, now is the time to go for a stencil. Stenciling the patio will make it full of life and bring in personality. Pick a design and then center it. Colors like blue and white will make it feel even more inviting.

Another way to create a space that beacons people outdoors is to think about the kind of greenery you want. Take advantage of the abundance of native plants in Florida. Everywhere you look you’ll find yet another plant you can bring home. Think about varied types of plantings.

Climbing vines offer a chance for charm and privacy at the same time. A large planter in front of the entryway also makes it feel more secluded. You can bring in color and light with plants that are low to the ground. Good groundcovers let you carpet the outside with a series of low-slung flowers and verdant shades of green. Bushes help by bringing in more privacy and adding spaces where animals can make their homes. Look for flowers in the colors you like best. For example, if you like pink and oranges, roses and lots of tulips are one way to make your yard feel like it’s a space where you’ll want to camp out all year long.

Fun Activities

A true oasis has lots of fun things to do all year long. With that in mind, you can set up a yard that meets these criteria. For example, designate one area of the yard your own personal bistro. Bring in a few tables and some matching chairs. Add some outdoor tablecloths and a bit of arty, moody lighting. Create a menu of your favorite local favorites that varies by month. Have an outdoor dinner for the entire family at least once a week.

There are other ways to ensure that you are having a good time. You can set up a movie space of your own. Hang a large sheet across one end of the yard. This can serve as your projector. Then you can bring in movies that everyone loves watching. You can add a few buckets of popcorn and order a pizza. This is a good activity for a Friday night when you want to invite friends over. Make sure you have a covered area that can keep away the bugs.

Games of all kinds are another option that lets you have a fun space with others in your yard. Put in a tennis court that you can use for basketball as well. You can also set up a family game night. A few board games are all it takes to have a good time. These can be stored in a convenient location when they are not in use. That makes it easy for everyone to pick out the one they like best. Games that are more physical like darts and pool can also be part of your outdoor spaces. That lets you enjoy the wonderful Florida sun in your own personal yard.