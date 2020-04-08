Understanding The Importance of Data and Its Underutilization

As an entrepreneur, there seems to be a remarkable amount of tools that can be used to get an edge over competitors. The only problem seems to lie in the abundance of these tools. They’re so numerous and varied that sometimes we get overwhelmed and end up underutilizing every single one of them.

From technology to intelligence, to location and other systemic leverages, it is safe to say the field is wide and enticing. But amidst all these lies a scarily effective, yet completely underutilized tool on its own – data.

The Principle of Data

Data can be seen as a way of organizing a large, almost endless, several variables into well-arranged, specified codes.

Why do we need this? Well, the underlying principle is simple. There isn’t much use to having a myriad of unorganized occurrences, from which we can derive no information whatsoever.

This information, then, can be used to get an insight not only on how and why these things happened in the past, but also to understand and predict what may happen in the future, and why.

The Importance of Data

Data science goes a long way in our daily lives. It is applied in most technological advances and is the driving force behind most functional applications. It is also employed in scenarios ranging from planning an entire global economy to analyzing a game online.

One of the instances where the subtlety of data analysis comes in to play is its employment in casinos. Games such as poker, blackjack, and even Ladbrokes horse race betting, which seem completely arbitrary on the surface can be made more certain with an intensive analysis of available data.

So yes, data can be a great source of information. And with this, it becomes easier to predict trends, understand deviations (why certain things seem abnormal), and make corrections.

But the next question remains: how exactly can we make use of these data? How can it be leveraged? The answer is quite simple.

Leveraging Data

The simple answer to the question of how data can be leveraged by an entrepreneur lies in our application of data acquired from market trends, which can then be used to predict consumer behavior. And understanding consumer behavior is practically the underlying secret of virtually any entrepreneur.

Once you understand the way your consumers think, what makes them make the decision they do, what attracts them, when, and why, you’re practically able to do all things.

But can all these be obtained from data analysis, you ask? Well, of course, the answer is yes. But, sadly, therein also lies the problem. Obtaining the data may not be so hard, but making use of the data, analyzing and understanding them, making the most of them – that’s the major challenge, and that is why data science remains grossly underutilized among entrepreneurs today.