Under Stringent Guidelines Seminole Hard Rock And Other Casinos Re-Open

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood reopened Friday, June 12 under new and stringent “Safe and Sound” program guidelines. The guidelines include multiple new initiatives designed to create a quality entertainment experience in an environment that helps to keep guests and team members safe. Nearly 4,000 Floridians returned to work at the three South Florida casinos.

Safe and Sound Program guidelines include:

Temperature checks for all guests and team members prior to entry. Any guest or team member with a temperature above CDC guidelines of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit is not be allowed entry.

A requirement that all guests wear masks or cloth face coverings that meet CDC guidelines, without exception. Masks are provided to guests, as needed.

Thousands of alternating slot machines are turned off, to help ensure social distancing on the casino floors.

New Plexiglas barriers divide players at table games, poker games and customer service areas.

Hundreds of signs are posted throughout the casino complexes to encourage social distancing and help ensure adherence to Safe and Sound Program guidelines.

Hundreds of team members are part of a new “Safe and Sound Clean Team” to focus on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces throughout the casino complexes, with special emphasis on high-touch surfaces and common areas.

Hand-sanitizing stations are available on the casino floors, at the entrances and throughout the casino complexes.

Constant purification and disinfecting of the air flowing into the complexes through the AtmosAir ™ bipolar ionization system designed to destroy virus particles in the air and on surfaces. (Similar system at Seminole Classic Casino)

“Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming have made a tremendous commitment to sanitary protocols and a safety-first mentality for both guests and team members,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International. “We are making sure our resorts and casinos are safe and sound so our guests and team members have peace of mind when they return.”

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa opened in mid-May. Seminole Casino Brighton will reopen on Tuesday, June 16. No date has been confirmed for the reopening of Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee.