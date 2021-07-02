Ultimate Fall Home Maintenance Checklist

When fall rolls around, it is a good time to suit up your home. It is important to take care of any maintenance now before the winter sets in. It is always better to do things in advance rather than wait until the last minute and perhaps until too late.

Not fixing something simple in your home could lead to expensive repairs down the line.

If you want to ensure your home stays bundled up and prepared to face any season, check the following areas this season:

Chimney

Have your chimney inspected by a professional before you start using it for the season. This will ensure your chimney is fire-safe and ready to go for all of the cozy fires that you want to build this year.

Attic

Your attic can be a nightmare during the winter. Have your attic inspected for leaks, and make sure that the insulation in your attic is thick enough to keep your home warm during the coldest season of the year. Make sure your attic is sealed tightly from the roof, so that snow and winter rains cannot seep into your home.

Ductwork

Your ductwork can lose up to 60 percent of the heat from your home. If your ductwork isn’t up to par, you could end up wasting hundreds of dollars. Inspect your ductwork for leaks and seal them. Don’t use duct tape to seal leaks, which can dry and crack over time. Make sure any exposed area of ductwork is insulated as well as airtight.

HVAC equipment

You should have a professional inspect your HVAC equipment at least once a year. This involves things like tightening bolts and screws, cleaning fans and filters, replacing worn parts, and lubricating moving pieces. You should also change your air filters every three months, which you can do on your own.

Pipes

Make sure your pipes are winter-ready. Add pipe insulation to any exposed sections of pipe. Check for leaks in bathrooms, the kitchen, and any other water spout in your home. This will ensure that you do not have pipes that freeze and explode, leading to extremely expensive repairs.

Gutters

Clean your gutters of all leaves and debris in the summer. If you have clogged gutters in the winter, the water can freeze, damaging your gutters and your home. Leaks can seep into the walls of your home, causing massive amounts of damage. Clean gutters work better and reduce leaks. Check for leaks and add gutter guards to prevent other debris from getting inside your gutters.

Roofing

Make sure your roof is ready to stand up to the rigors of cold weather. A professional Advosy Roofer can tell you how much life is left in your roof, and what you should do to maintain it and keep it leak-free all year long.

Windows and doors

Check for leaks around your windows and doors. Add insulating curtains to drafty windows, or replace single-pane glass with double-pane glass. Add weather stripping to the bottom of your doors to prevent leaks. You can also seal small leaks with caulk.

Garden/Yard

Fall is the best time to plant bulbs that bloom in early spring. Get rid of any dying or dead plants and replace them with winter-hearty varieties. Take in summer equipment and tools, including gardening tools, your lawnmower, and all garden hoses. Fit exterior pipes and water spouts with insulating covers.