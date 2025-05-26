UF Researchers: AI Websites Can Produce Explicit Images Of Humans Quickly And Cheaply

By Drew Dixon

Cyber Artificial Intelligence (AI) sounds as if it would be a great enhancement to the lives of humans. But University of Florida (UF) researchers are warning AI technology may become more intrusive than many people bargained for and it can get explicit.

Professor Kevin Butler, a researcher in the University of Florida Department of Computer and Information Science and Engineering is saying AI can be responsible for generating sexually explicit images of humans and without their consent, according to a UF news release.

Butler, along with other researchers from Georgetown University and the University of Washington, have been investigating a growing class of cyber tools that can enable users to generate realistic nude images after uploading photos of the real person. Those tools don’t require much skill and are low cost in an era of very little regulation covering the tech.

The research project is funded in part by the National Science Foundation.

“Anybody can do this,” said Butler, director of the Florida Institute for Cybersecurity Research. “It’s done on the web, often anonymously, and there’s no meaningful enforcement of age or consent.”

The research team has even coined a phrase to describe the non-consensual capability of generating nude images of real people. They call the activity SNEACI, which means synthetic non-consensual explicit AI-created imagery. They phonetically pronounce the acronym as “sneaky.”

