Almost everyone in the United States loves and eats pizza. It’s the go-to food for many. It is so common that we also forget that it has its global industry which is booming. There are a number of pizza makers and chefs that specialize in making this food and are committed to perfecting it.

This has led to the creation of numerous pizza styles across the USA, as many as each chef looks to add their touch and tweak to it. The New York Style Pizza is notable among the others.

Greek Pizza

Like the Italians, the Greek immigrants were the first to create this pizza when they came to America. The Greenville includes a chewy and thick crust that was cooked inside a shallow, oiled pan. This gives it the nearly deep-fried bottom. The crust for this pizza style is chewier and puffier than other pizza types with thin crust; it is, however, not as thick as the Silicone crust or deep dish.

The traditional toppings used in this pizza style common to New England is tomato paste sauce (with a strong oregano flavor). Many people also add cheese (which is mainly a mixture of cheddar and mozzarella). This pizza style is more emphatic about the sauce than it is about the cheese. Other types of Greek and non-Greek toppings added are red onion, black olives, and feta cheese.

Louis Pizza

This is another pizza style with thin crust and the cracker’s consistency that isn’t made with yeast. St. Louis pizza has a crispy crust that is cut into 3 or 4 inches rectangles. This is called the “tavern” or “party” cut. This pizza usually includes processed cheese (made from convincing provolone cheese, Swiss cheese, and cheddar).

This pizza style was arrested by Italians, mainly from Sicily and Milan. The sweet sauce of this pizza is very reminiscent of the influence of the Sicilians. During the 19the century, Italian immigrants came into the St. Louis embassy, with most of them needing employment opportunities.

The traditional toppings of the St. Louis pizza include sweet tomato sauce (with plenty of oregano) and prove cheese. However, the St. Louis pizza’s firm crust allows it to support different types of toppings depending on your preference.

The Tomato Pie

Italian-Americans developed this type of pizza in the Philadelphia metropolitan community at the start of the 90s. One pizzeria claiming to be the second oldest in the US is Papa’s Tomato Pies in Trenton, New Jersey.

The toppings of this pizza are unlike another type of pizza in which the cheese and other toppings are put on the sauce. In this pizza style, the toppings are put under a tomato sauce. With this difference, the dominant flavor on this pizza is tart and sweet tomatoes on top of the pie.

Bagel Pizza

These small size pizzas are very easy and quick to make. So you can make them whenever you want to. The crust is simply a toasted bagel; then, you add the usual pizza toppings to it and grill. It’s that simple. Although this pizza cannot replace the traditional pizzas, it’s an excellent alternative and makes for a good light snack.

The traditional toppings for this pizza are cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni, bacon, onions, smoked salmon, and bell peppers.

Roman Style Pizza or Pizza al Taglio

The full meaning of Pizza al Taglio in Italian is “by the cut.” This is why this pizza is mostly sold in slices from the counters. This pizza takes its root in Rome, and throughout Italy, you can get to buy it at the trattorias. Like the Americans, this is the on-the-go food for people in Rome. This pizza is created in long rectangles, and the dough has high hydration, so it is fluffy and light. The toppings on this are usually lovely and light.

The Roman-style pizza with large rectangles is sold per weight in square slices. The prices are based on every 100 grams (or, in some cases, per kilogram). It is quick, cheap, and very filling, which makes it perfect for lunchtime.

Montanara Pizza

The flash frying technique used for this pizza style before adding cheese and sauce as toppings is from ancient Neapolitan traditions. This pizza variation is mainly fried dough with the toppings added after it comes out of the fryer. It is then put in the oven for finishing.

The additional frying stage makes the crust crispy and crunchy and the base is airier and lighter than usual. Adding the toppings to it after frying also makes sure that the tomato and cheese tang isn’t lost. This pizza is quite different from the other styles in many ways but is similar in one way – it’s delicious.