Types of Kratom: A Comprehensive Guide to Kratom Strains, Effects & Risks

By Ryan C. Moore

Kratom, also known as Mitragyna Speciosa, is an herb native to Southeast Asia that has been used for centuries for its potential health benefits.

It has gained popularity in Western countries for its purported abilities to alleviate pain, enhance mood, and improve focus.

However, not all kratom strains are identical. They differ in terms of their vein colors, geographical origins, and the potential effects they can induce.

This article provides a detailed explanation of different Kratom strains, highlighting the unique benefits associated with each strain.

We have also compiled a list of the best Kratom vendors for 2024, with Super Speciosa topping the list. So let’s get started!

What Is Kratom?

Kratom is an organic substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna Speciosa tree. The tree is native to Southeast Asia and grows abundantly in countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

The mature leaves of the kratom tree contain potent kratom alkaloids that are believed to have therapeutic properties.

The effects of kratom products like kratom powder, capsules, tea, balm, etc, depend largely on the strain consumed, making the selection of the right strain crucial for individuals seeking specific effects.

The Primary Kratom Types

Different Kratom strains are primarily categorized into three main types based on the color of the veins in the kratom leaves: red, green, and white.

These different vein colors are attributed to the age of the plant and the maturity of the leaves.

The drying and processing methods can also impact the chemistry of the kratom, resulting in different effects.

White Vein Kratom – The Morning Choice White Vein Kratom – The Morning Choice

White kratom is known for its energizing and stimulating effects, making it a popular choice as a pre-workout supplement or productivity aid.

It is believed to be the most potent of all kratom strains due to its higher concentration of mitragynine, one of the active kratom alkaloids in the plant.

White Vein Kratom Characteristics

White kratom is characterized by its white veins in the mature leaves, indicating its youthful nature. The leaves are carefully harvested at the peak of their maturity and expertly dried and ground into a fine powder to preserve their quality and potency.

White Vein Kratom Common Uses

There are several common uses of white kratom, including:

Energy and Focus: White kratom provides a natural energy boost and increases mental health and focus, making it ideal for individuals working long hours or needing sustained alertness.

Pain Relief: White kratom has pain-relieving properties, making it beneficial for individuals experiencing physical discomfort from activities or exercise.

Mood Enhancement: White vein kratom varieties enhance mood, promoting feelings of happiness and well-being.

Red Vein Kratom – The Evening Companion

Red vein kratom is known for its relaxing and pain-relieving effects, making it a popular choice as a natural sleep aid. It is believed to be the most relaxing of all the kratom strains.

Red Vein Kratom Characteristics

Red vein kratom is characterized by its deep red veins in the leaves, indicating its maturity. The leaves undergo a specific drying process, which may include exposure to direct sunlight or UV light and, in some cases, fermentation, enhancing their natural properties.

Red Vein Kratom Common Uses

The uses of red kratom are as follows:

Pain Relief: Red kratom has potent pain-relieving properties, making it effective in alleviating physical discomfort from activities or exercise.

Relaxation and Sleep : Red kratom acts as a natural sedative effect, calming the mind and body and promoting relaxation and restful sleep.

Mood Enhancement : Red kratom enhances mood, promoting feelings of happiness and well-being.

Green Vein Kratom – The Versatile Middle Ground

Green kratom is a balanced potent strain that combines the benefits of white vein and red-vein kratom. It is known for its calming and relaxing effects, as well as its ability to boost energy and focus.

All the kratom strains can be used to make various products like kratom powder, tea, balm, capsules, etc.

Green Vein Kratom Characteristics

Green kratom is harvested from kratom leaves at an intermediate stage of their life cycle. The drying process typically starts indoors and is completed outdoors, resulting in a unique blend of exposure that contributes to its moderate potency.

Green Kratom Common Uses

Green kratom uses are several, such as:

Stress Relief: Green kratom is effective in relieving mental and physical stress, providing a natural remedy for individuals experiencing stress-related symptoms.

Pain Relief: Similar to white kratom strains, green kratom has pain-relieving properties, making it useful for managing body aches, headaches, and other types of pain from physical activity.

Energy and Focus : Green kratom acts as a natural energy booster, increasing mental clarity and focus, making it suitable for individuals needing sustained alertness.

The Elusive Yellow Vein Kratom The Elusive Yellow Vein Kratom

Yellow vein kratom is a rare and unique strain that is less commonly found compared to red, green, and white kratom strains.

It is believed to be a blend of different vein colors or a result of a specific drying process. The effects of yellow vein kratom may vary depending on the specific strain and individual body chemistry.

White Vein Kratom Strains

There are several strains of White Kratom sold by reputable kratom vendors like Super Speciosa, each with its unique effects of kratom and characteristics.

White Elephant kratom: Known for its balanced effects, White Elephant kratom is often described as providing both energy and relaxation.

White Horn : This strain is renowned for its potent and stimulating properties. Kratom consumers often find it to be energizing and mood-enhancing.

White Maeng Da : Maeng Da kratom strains are generally considered powerful and long-lasting. White Maeng Da kratom, in particular, is recognized for its stimulating effects and potential cognitive enhancement.

White Hulu : White Hulu kratom is believed to offer a mix of energy and pain relief. It’s considered a good option for those seeking motivation and focus.

White Dragon : This strain is a blend of red, green and white kratom. It may provide a well-rounded experience, combining energy, mood elevation, and pain relief.

White Malay : White Malay is often chosen for its stimulating and euphoric effects. Kratom users may experience increased energy and mental clarity.

White Vietnam kratom : White Vietnam kratom is reputed for its potent energizing effects and is favored by those looking for a boost in motivation and focus.

White Borneo : Known for its balanced effects, White Borneo kratom is said to provide both energy and relaxation. It’s often considered a good option for daytime use.

White Indo : White Indo kratom is associated with a smooth energy boost and mental clarity. It’s often used to enhance focus and productivity.

White Thai kratom : This particular strain is recognized for its energizing properties. Users may experience increased alertness and motivation after consuming White Thai kratom.

Red Vein Kratom Strains

Red Kratom strains are favored for their calming and soothing effects.

Some of the most popular Red Kratom strains include:

Red Bali : Red Bali kratom is well-known for its relaxing and sedating effects. It’s often chosen for its potential to alleviate stress and promote a sense of calmness.

Red Thai kratom : Red Thai kratom is valued for its moderate effects. Kratom users often report a balanced experience, with both relaxation and mild stimulation. It can be used for easing discomfort and promoting tranquility.

Red Hulu : Red Hulu kratom is associated with a combination of pain relief and relaxation. It’s often considered a good choice for those seeking relief from stress or discomfort.

Red Horn : This strain is known for its unique properties, which may include both energy and relaxation. Kratom users often describe a well-rounded experience that may enhance mood.

Red Indo kratom : Red Indo kratom is often chosen for its calming effects. It’s reputed for promoting relaxation without being overly sedating, making it suitable for various situations.

Red Malay : Red Malay is recognized for its potential to provide a sense of well-being and relaxation. It’s often considered a moderate strain with a balance of effects.

Green Kratom Strains

Green Kratom are known for their balanced effects, offering a combination of energy and relaxation.

Some of the most popular Green Kratom strains include:

Green Maeng Da: Known for its energizing and mood-enhancing effects. It’s often considered one of the more potent strains.

Green Malay kratom : Recognized for its long-lasting effects and balanced properties. It’s commonly used for its potential to provide both energy and relaxation.

Green Vietnam kratom : Typically associated with a moderate energy boost and potential cognitive enhancement. It’s praised for its unique alkaloid profile.

Green Borneo kratom : Known for its balanced effects, providing both energy and relaxation. It’s often used by those seeking a middle-ground experience.

Green Horn : This strain is thought to have high potency and is associated with stimulating effects. It’s named after its distinctive horn-shaped kratom leaves.

Green Elephant kratom : Characterized by larger leaves resembling elephant ears. It’s believed to offer a balanced experience with both energy and relaxation.

Green Thai kratom : Known for its stimulating properties and potential mood elevation. It’s often chosen for daytime use.

Green Bali kratom : Generally considered a mild and balanced strain, offering a mix of energy and relaxation. It’s known for its versatility.

Kratom Blends

In addition to the primary different kratom strains, there are also the best kratom blends available that combine different strains to create unique effects.

These blends are often formulated to provide a balance of energizing, relaxing, and pain-relieving effects.

Some popular kratom blends include Gold Vein, Maeng Da, and Elephant Kratom.

What’s The Best Kratom Color Strain?

The best kratom color strain depends on individual preferences and desired effects. For energy and focus, White Vein Kratom strains are often recommended.

For relaxation and pain relief, Red Vein Kratom strains are a popular choice. For a balanced experience that combines the benefits of both energy and relaxation, Green Kratom strains are a good option.

Choosing the Right Type of Kratom for Your Needs

When choosing the right type of kratom for your needs, it is important to consider your desired effects and the characteristics of each strain.

White kratom is ideal for individuals seeking an energy boost and increased focus.

Red kratom is suitable for relaxation, pain relief, and sleep aid.

Green kratom offers a balance between energy and relaxation.

Where to Buy Kratom Strains

If you’re interested in purchasing the best kratom strains, take into account the following vendors where you can buy kratom online.

1. Super Speciosa – Best Overall

Pros

Rated 5/5 from 5427 reviews

Save 15% on your first purchase

2 Kratom products free with signup

Money-back guarantee 30 days

Cons

Non-international shipping

Super Speciosa, a highly respected vendor, tops our list of the best white Kratom sellers. They are known for their commitment to quality and their qualification as an AKA GMP-certified vendor.

Super Speciosa offers a wide variety of Kratom products, including kratom gummies, capsules, kratom powder, tablets, tea bags, and kratom extract, catering to the diverse preferences of their customers.

New customers can look forward to enticing incentives from Super Speciosa.

They offer a 15% discount on the first order and two popular Kratom products for free when signing up for email/text alerts, with no shipping costs.

Super Speciosa has multiple shipping options:

USPS First Class (4-7 days)

USPS Priority Mail (3-5 days)

Priority Mail Express (1-2 days)

UPS Ground (1-7 days)

Super Speciosa places a high emphasis on customer satisfaction by providing a wide range of product choices and efficient shipping options, despite the initial complexity involved.

2. Kratom Country – Fastest-Acting Kratom Strains

Pros

100% refund within 60 days.

Same-day delivery Monday–Friday before 3 pm PST.

2-4 unique monthly deals.

Free USPS Priority Shipping on $75+.

Get 1 free ounce for every 8 bought.

Cons

Only VIP members get most offers.

No international shipping.

Kratom Country stands out from other sellers by prioritizing customer loyalty instead of solely focusing on acquiring new customers.

They have kratom products like kratom powder, tea, balm, capsules, etc. Unlike many sellers, Kratom Country offers various perks to new customers, including a 10% discount on their first purchase and ongoing daily offers with generous discounts of up to 21%.

However, it is their loyalty program where Kratom Country truly excels. Customers can sign up for free and earn one point for every dollar they spend. Additionally, they can earn bonus points by taking actions such as subscribing to weekly marketing emails, referring friends, or placing large orders.

Accumulated points can be used to unlock a range of benefits, including free or discounted products, bonus kratom for bulk purchases, expedited or free shipping, and more.

This loyalty program ensures that customers are rewarded for their continued support and encourages them to remain loyal to Kratom Country.

3. Cryo Kratom – 2.5x Times More Potent Than Other Brands

Pros

Save 30% on your first month.

Membership model.

The daily ampoule dosage is 1.

Free of dairy, gluten, soy, and alcohol.

Free delivery over $49.

Cons

Domestic delivery take 2-7 days

4–22 days for overseas deliveries

Cryo Kratom, a newcomer on this roster, is dedicated to pioneering and establishing a unique position within the industry.

They present a distinctive subscription plan that allows for monthly delivery of 3, 15, 20, or 50 vials. Opting for a subscription not only guarantees consistent supply but also unlocks remarkable savings of up to 33% (apply code EXTRA20).

They sell products like kratom powder, tea, balm, capsules, etc. While individual purchases are available, it is highly recommended to subscribe in order to capitalize on significant cost savings.

Each vial, specifically formulated for a full day’s usage, boasts a formula that ensures faster absorption and a prolonged duration of effects.

Cryo Kratom confidently claims that its formula is 2.5 times more potent than the average in the industry.

4. Kingdom Kratom – Fastest Delivery

Pros

100% 30-day refund.

Same-day delivery with orders before 1 PM CT.

Order $75+ for free priority delivery.

Signup and get 10% off your first purchase.

Cons

International shipping unavailable

Only Visa, MasterCard, or Cash App payments

Kingdom Kratom has been providing high-quality products to its customers in the United States since 2017. There are several reasons why they are included in our top 5, such as their generous promotions and an outstanding VIP program.

They have products like kratom powder, tea, balm, capsules, etc. available for sale. However, what truly distinguishes them is their strategic shipping location in the center of Texas. If you place an order before 1 PM central time, it will be shipped the same day at no extra charge, ensuring fast delivery within 1 to 4 days.

The VIP program is also worth mentioning as it offers the opportunity to save up to $70 through VIP points, which is a compelling incentive for those who want to maximize the benefits of their purchases.

5. Happy Go Leafy – Best Kratom Strain Variety

Pros

Money-back guarantee 30 days

20% off first purchase

Featured in LA Weekly, Forbes, and other magazines

Same-day delivery on orders before 2 PM EST.

5 stars out of more than 1000 reviews

Cons

Delivery within 7 business days

Only Visa/Mastercard payments

To experience an emotional and uplifting tale that incorporates elements of sorrow, happiness, and optimism, explore the backstory of how Happy Go Leafy came to be.

In addition to its captivating origin narrative, this vendor offers a wide selection of Kratom products, including kratom powder, capsules, liquids, and kratom gummies, all meticulously crafted to enhance your journey.

Operating strictly within the confines of the law, they offer delivery to all states in the US where Kratom is permitted. Orders placed prior to 2 pm EST, excluding Sundays and postal holidays, are dispatched on the same day.

Although delivery times vary based on location, most orders are expected to arrive within 3-7 business days.

Kratom Uses and Strains Dosage Guide

Before you buy kratom, it’s important to know its uses and how to use it responsibly.

As with any herbal supplement, it’s essential to consume kratom responsibly. The right dosage depends on various factors, including the strain, the individual’s tolerance level, and the desired energizing effects.

It’s generally recommended to start with a low dose and gradually increase it until you achieve the desired energizing effects.

Kratom Strains for Pain Relief

Recommended Strains: Red Bali kratom, Red Thai kratom, Red Hulu, Red Horn, Red Indo kratom, Red Malay

Dosage Guide: Start with a low to moderate dose 1-3 grams and gradually increase as needed. Higher or moderate doses may provide more pain relief, but it’s important to find the right balance for your needs.

Kratom Strains for Energy and Focus

Recommended Strains : Kratom for energy includes White Maeng Da, Green Maeng Da, White Thai, Green Thai, Green Malay kratom.

Dosage Guide: Start with 2-4 grams for an energy boost and increased focus. Adjust the dosage as needed to find the optimal level of energy and focus without overstimulation.

Kratom Strains for Anxiety and Stress

Recommended Strains: Green Malay kratom, Red Bali kratom, Red Thai, Green Borneo kratom, Green Horn

Dosage Guide : Start with 2-4 grams for stress relief and relaxation. Adjust the dosage as needed to find the optimal level of relaxation and stress reduction.

Kratom Strains for Sleep and Relaxation

Recommended Strains : Red Bali kratom, Red Thai, Red Hulu, Red Horn, Red Indo, Red Malay

Dosage Guide: Start with 2-4 grams for relaxation and sleep aid. Adjust the dosage as needed to find the optimal level of relaxation and improved sleep quality.

Kratom Strains for Opioid Withdrawal

Recommended Strains : Red Bali kratom, Red Thai, Red Hulu, Red Horn, Red Indo, Red Malay

Dosage Guide: Start with a moderate to high dose (4-6 grams) for relief from opioid withdrawal symptoms. Adjust the dosage as needed to find the optimal level of withdrawal symptoms relief.

Safety Considerations and Potential Side Effects

While kratom is generally considered safe when used responsibly, it's important to be aware of potential side effects.

These can include nausea, dizziness, and potential dependency if used excessively.

It’s recommended to always start with lower doses and gradually increase it until you find the right balance for your needs.

FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the different kratom strains:

What Are the Different Kratom Types For?

Different strains are believed to have distinct effects, such as red strains for pain relief and green strains for energy.

Does Kratom Help With Chronic Pain?

Yes, kratom may help with chronic pain [1]. Many kratom users suggest the herb can help with chronic pain relief and alleviate discomfort.

What Is the Metabolism of Kratom?

The metabolism of kratom involves the liver, where it undergoes phase I and phase II metabolism, leading to the formation of active metabolites.

What Is the Mechanism of Action of Kratom?

The mechanism of action of kratom is complex and involves interactions with opioid receptors. Its psychoactive compounds, mitragynine, and 7-hydroxymitragynine, influence these receptors.

Does Kratom Affect Serotonin and Dopamine?

Yes, Kratom may impact serotonin and dopamine levels. Though the extent and specifics of these effects are not fully understood.

Is Kratom Anti-Bacterial?

There is limited evidence of kratom’s antibacterial properties, and more research is needed to confirm its potential in this regard.

Final Notes

Kratom is a versatile botanical substance with a wide range of potential effects. The right strain for you depends on your specific needs and preferences.

Whether you’re seeking energy and focus, relaxation and pain relief, or a balanced experience, there’s a particular kratom strain out there for you.

We recommend you source kratom from reputable vendors such as Super Speciosa and remember to use kratom responsibly and consult with a healthcare provider if you have any health concerns.

References:

Müller E, Hillemacher T, Müller CP. Kratom instrumentalization for severe pain self-treatment resulting in addiction – A case report of acute and chronic subjective effects. Heliyon. 2020 Jul 21;6(7):e04507. doi: 10.1016/j.heliyon.2020.e04507. PMID: 32715144; PMCID: PMC7378692.

Author Bio:

Ryan C. Moore – Meet Ryan, an experienced writer specializing in the psychotropic niche with a keen focus on delta and THC products. With six years of dedicated expertise, Ryan crafts insightful and informative content that explores the intricacies of these substances. Rooted in a deep understanding of psychotropic compounds, Ryan’s work reflects expertise, authority, and trustworthiness.