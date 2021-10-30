Types Of Digital Marketing That Can Help You Grow Your Business

The consumers’ digital experience is important when it comes to marketing your brand. So what is digital experience? It relates to the collection of interactions that users or customers have with your brand online via your website or company social media or chatbots and other ways of digital communication. To establish your brand online and increase your digital presence you need to focus your marketing strategies on your online behavior.

SEM (search engine marketing)

Consumers are increasingly using the internet to search for new businesses or companies and their first step in finding you is through a search on Google or Bing. The higher you rank on these search engines the better chance you have of attracting visitors, as most people do not bother to browse through multiple pages of search results. In fact, people rarely bother to go beyond the first couple of results they are presented with.

If you want to improve your traffic flow to your website, then you need to focus on SEO (search engine optimization) that will improve your page ranking. Use relevant keywords on your website and make sure you are constantly updating your page with engaging and informative content. PPC (pay-per-click) is a type of paid search engine advertising in which you are charged for every time someone clicks on your company’s Google ad.

SMM (social media marketing)

To stay relevant in the modern world, one must join social media, and this applies to businesses also. More customers are using Instagram or Facebook to help them find new companies as well as using these platforms as their main way to recommend things to friends and colleagues. People scroll through social media constantly and it is a great way to attract consumers who are not necessarily seeking out a new purchase.

Using social media brings a personal touch to your marketing approach and helps you to stay connected with both existing and potential customers. Quality social media content and engagement will also have a knock-on effect on your search engine ranking.

A lot of the visitors to your site are people that are just browsing or people who have found your company by accident whilst searching for other information, these users are not likely to purchase right away but you do not want them to forget about your brand. You want them to come back to you when they are ready to part with their money.

To keep in touch with these potential customers you need to acquire their contact information, such as their email addresses. The best way to convince them to give you this information is to offer something in exchange like a discount code or a free demo.

Once you have their contact details you can send out a regular newsletter or other promotional materials, keeping your brand prominent in the mind of the consumer. Be careful not to spam your contacts with too many emails and never sell their information to any third-party companies.