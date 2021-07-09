Types of Cases Handled by Personal Injury Lawyers

Serious injuries can be physically, emotionally, and financially devastating. They can leave victims facing not just huge medical bills, but also lifelong injuries, lasting pain, lost wages, and other forms of material damages.

Automotive Accidents

Some of the most common types of personal injuries handled by John Flood Trial Lawyers are caused by automotive accidents. Examples include not just car accidents but also crashes involving busses, 18-wheelers, bicycles, motorcycles, and pedestrians.

Many motor vehicle accidents are caused by driver negligence. Negligence, in this case, can refer to fatigued driving, distracted driving, speeding, or driving while intoxicated. Proving who is to blame for car accidents can be tough, but personal injury lawyers can examine evidence such as witness statements, photos of the crash scene, security camera footage, the vehicles, and road conditions to help clarify what happened.

It’s important to seek a lawyer as soon as possible after a serious accident. Don’t accept any claim from the other driver’s insurance company until you talk to an attorney. Insurance companies always have teams of lawyers on their sides. Hiring a personal injury attorney will give accident victims the chance to level the playing field.

Premises Liability Cases

Property owners owe a duty of care to people who legally enter their premises. They must keep their properties reasonably free from dangerous conditions likely to cause personal injuries. Sometimes, property owners fail to uphold that legal duty. They should be held liable for injuries that occur as a result of their negligence.

The most common reason for filing a premises liability claim is known as a slip and fall accident. Slips and falls can occur as a result of wet floors, debris, broken guardrails, poor lighting, broken tiles, or other issues.

A trial lawyer will attempt to establish that the property owner breached his or her duty of care by neglecting to resolve or adequately warn visitors of the issues, then show that the breach of duty caused both the accident and the resulting injuries.

Other types of premises liability cases include:

Dog bites

Swimming pool accidents

Elevator accidents

Escalator accidents

Stair collapses

Fires

Inadequate security leading to assault or injury

Workplace Accidents

Workers’ rights to safe workplaces are outlined by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA). If an employer does not provide safe equipment, routine inspections, and safety training for his or her employees, that person may be held liable for injuries that occur as a result under OSHA guidelines.

Industry standards for safe workplaces vary based on the industry, and some occupations are more dangerous than others. Workplace injuries are most common in these industries:

Construction

Maritime

Industrial

Oil and gas

Transportation

That said, any worker who is injured on the job and faces serious health and financial repercussions, as a result, should contact a lawyer. Workers are always supposed to be guaranteed reasonable protection against injury, illness, and wrongful death and people in any field can face dangerous working conditions. Their employers should always be held accountable.

Product Liability Cases

Just like employers and property owners, product manufacturers owe certain groups of people a duty of care. In 1996, the US Congress passed the Product Liability Fairness Act to help prevent products from entering the markets, but they still find their way to consumers occasionally.

A personal injury lawyer can help clients injured as a result of defective or dangerous products to receive the compensation required to heal and move on with life. Some cases are tried as class action lawsuits, especially if the product was widely distributed. Others are brought by individual consumers.

The Bottom Line

Dealing with any kind of personal injury can be devastating. People injured after a driver, property owner, employer, or product manufacturer acts out of negligence or breaches an established duty of care should always contact a lawyer. Filing a personal injury claim is one of the best ways to hold responsible parties accountable and obtain fair compensation for the victim.