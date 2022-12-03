Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours

By Annie Lennon — Fact checked by Jennifer Chesak

Diabetes is a chronic condition characterized by high blood glucose levels due to insulin resistance or insufficient insulin production.

Around 463 million people worldwide have a diabetes diagnosis; 95% of these people have type 2 diabetes. If untreated, type 2 diabetes can damage the heart, eyes, kidneys, and nerves.

Prediabetes, or “intermediate hyperglycemia,” is the high risk stage before type 2 diabetes when blood sugar levels are above average but below the threshold for diabetes.

Around 7.3% of the global adult population have prediabetes, and over 80% of adults in the United States with the condition are unaware they have it.

Diabetes and prediabetes diagnoses typically involve blood tests, including the A1C test, a measure of a person’s average blood sugar over the last 3 months, a fasting blood sugar test, a glucose tolerance test, or a random sugar test.

New ways to screen for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes may encourage individuals to get tested.

In a new study, researchers investigated whether they could use readings from continuous glucose monitors (CGM) to diagnose prediabetes and diabetes. With just 12 hours of glucose profile data, the researchers could classify type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and people without impaired glucose tolerance.

Jouhyun Clare Jeon, Ph.D., principal investigator at Klick Applied Sciences and lead author of the study, told Medical News Today:

“I believe our method offers a lot of potential to be used as a novel tool to aid healthcare providers in their own decision-making, especially for remote or virtual care of patients. For the general public, our method could not only be used for monitoring and early screening but alerting a patient of their risk of developing diabetes.”

The findings were recently presented at the 36th Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS) in New Orleans, LA.