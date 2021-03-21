Turkey Meatballs (Video Recipe)

Turkey Meatballs are a lean but equally delicious variation of the classic beef. They’re so tender and juicy, with layers of flavor from the spices, parmesan, and herbs, and Worcestershire in the mixture. If you’re craving Italian comfort food tonight, this dish fits the bill.

Because this recipe makes a lot of meatballs without much effort, it’s a great dish to make if you have to feed a crowd. And no matter who you serve this to, be ready for them to ask for seconds. Don’t forget to add more parmesan on top!

Are turkey meatballs healthier than beef?

They’re both healthy meats that are packed with protein, healthy fat, and lots of vitamins and minerals.

However, turkey has much less saturated fat, so if you’re focusing on heart health, it can be a better choice than beef. Its fat-free variety also has the lowest calories among most meats, which makes it a good option if you want to lose weight.

How to make homemade turkey meatballs?