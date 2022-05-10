Tuesday Will Be Sunny With Gusty Winds

Hazardous marine and beach conditions are expected this week as a low pressure system moves southward over the western Atlantic waters. This system may also bring increased rain chances later this week, especially across the eastern half of South Florida

Tuesday features lots of sun and a gusty ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches now through Friday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers and storms to the east coast metro area, while it will be sunny again along the Gulf coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning in the east coast metro area, and the Gulf coast will start the day with sunny skies. But some showers and storms will develop around South Florida during the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be sunny once again near the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see mostly sunny skies and a few afternoon showers and storms in spots. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun, clouds at times, and mostly afternoon showers and storms in spots. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.