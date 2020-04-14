Home Weather Tuesday Florida Will Be Mostly Sunny And Hot

Tuesday Florida Will Be Mostly Sunny And Hot

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features plenty of hot sun and a few clouds.  Look for a building breeze along the Gulf coast.  Dangerous rip currents remain a threat at the Atlantic beaches, so just stay home.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be another hot and mostly sunny day, and a brisk breeze will also be in place.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will start with some patchy fog.  Then the day will be mostly sunny and breezy.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s again.

Patchy fog will be around early on Friday.  Then we’ll see a mix of sun, clouds, and passing showers.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday.  Showers will be around during the day, especially in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

