Trump Address On Coronavirus Pandemic – The Morning Headlines

Last night President Trump addressed the nation about the Coronavirus situation. The WHO has declared it a pandemic. Most of the national publications have a “LIVE Updates” section, where you can check for the latest information.

The CDC maintains a COVID-19 resource page. In addition, Johns Hopkins University maintains an interactive Coronavirus map and resource center.

Here are some of the morning headlines:

Fox News: Coronavirus news appears to increase as outbreak spreads

The night of March 11, 2020, may be remembered as the point where the coronavirus outbreak reached a new level of seriousness in the U.S.

In a span of just two hours, Americans heard a stunning series of announcements as the spread of the virus – also known as COVID-19 — continued. The dizzying series of developments came even as coronavirus fears continued to wreak havoc on the financial markets, which are entering bear-market territory and were headed for another day of red on Thursday, as futures dipped more than 1,200 points.

Washington Post: Coronavirus now a global pandemic as U.S., world scramble to control outbreak.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the coronavirus a global pandemic as countries and municipalities took increasingly dramatic measures to slow the spread of the deadly contagion, including President Trump’s announcement that he is sharply restricting travel to the United States from Europe for 30 days, beginning Friday at midnight.

The Hill: The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump takes unexpected step to stem coronavirus.

President Trump, seeking to slow the spread of the coronavirus and help millions of at-risk Americans, suspended most travel to the United States from Europe beginning on Friday, backed federal help for those who are quarantined and said small businesses will get billions of dollars in federally backed loans to help them ride out the economic downturn.

NYTimes: Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump Restricts Travel and Tom Hanks Tests Positive

President Trump announced on Wednesday night that he was taking action to stem the spread of the coronavirus by suspending most travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days, beginning on Friday. The restrictions do not apply to Britain, he said.

CBS News: Coronavirus updates: Markets drop as Trump imposes broad new travel restrictions

The White House says non-U.S. citizens won’t be allowed to travel from most of Europe to the U.S. for a month starting this weekend. It’s an unprecedented attempt to stop the new coronavirus spreading further in the United States, but President Trump’s initial announcement of the measure caused confusion, and required multiple clarifications.

Washington Examiner: Trump’s strategy to contain coronavirus is extreme but necessary.

President Trump’s strategy to contain the coronavirus and prevent its continued spread is exactly what the country needs.

Trump announced Wednesday night in an Oval Office address that the federal government will be restricting travel from Europe, with the exception of the United Kingdom, for the next 30 days. Insurance companies will waive all co-pays on coronavirus tests. Trump also called on Congress to take legislative action to aid small businesses, workers, and all those who might be financially affected by this pandemic. He added that the Small Business Administration would aid companies harmed by the pandemic through low-interest loans.