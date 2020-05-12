Home Weather TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATE

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
It’s only mid-May, but we’re watching the tropics already.  A low is expected to form northeast of the Bahamas during the next several days, and the National Hurricane Center gives it a medium chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical depression this weekend.

If a tropical or subtropical system does form, South Florida is likely to see only an increase in rain on Saturday and Sunday.  But it’s a reminder that even with everything else going on in the world, the official start of hurricane season is only a few weeks away.

