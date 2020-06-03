Tropical Moisture Moves Into Florida

Wednesday features lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms as tropical moisture moves into South Florida. Localized flooding is possible, especially in western and extreme northern portions of the area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Look for cloudy skies and plenty of showers and storms on Thursday. Street flooding is possible in some locations. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will be another day of clouds, showers, and storms. Flooding will continue to be a threat. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

The weather this weekend will depend on the track and strength of what is now Tropical Depression # 3. For now, we’ll say Saturday will be cloudy and breezy with periods of showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Right now, Sunday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and periods of showers and storms, but the track of TD # 3 will affect how much rain we see. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Speaking of TD # 3, at midday on Tuesday it was on the verge of becoming the third tropical storm of the season. It is expected to linger in the Bay of Campeche for the next few days, while dropping flooding rains on portions of Mexico and Central America. This system will begin to move to the north by the weekend and pose a threat to portions of the Gulf coast of the U.S. early next week.