Trail Mix Is Also Called GORP. Do You Know What GORP Stands For?

Observed annually on August 31st, National Trail Mix Day honors the mix developed as a healthy snack for long hikes. Trail mix is a type of snack mix, specifically a combination of dried fruit, nuts, and sometimes chocolate developed as a food to be taken along on hikes.
- Two California surfers claim the creation of trail mix. In 1968, they blended peanuts and raisins for an energy snack.
- Trail mix is also mentioned in Jack Kerouac’s 1958 novel The Dharma Bums as the two main characters describe their planned meals in their preparation for a hiking trip.
- The recipe for trail mix is most likely European in origin, where it has been known as a snack under various names in various countries since the 17th century.
- Trail mix has been eaten by Native Americans for thousands of years, and originally included buffalo meat.
- The combination of nuts, raisins, and chocolate as a trail snack dates at least to the 1910s, when outdoorsman Horace Kephart recommended it in his popular camping guide.
- In Australia and New Zealand, they call trail mix Scroggin.
- Trail mix is also called GORP (Good Old Raisins and Peanuts or Granola, Oats, Raisins, and Peanuts)
- According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the verb gorp means “to eat greedily”.
- Protein – Choosing the right nuts and seeds adds healthy proteins and fats, too. Consider adding these top protein-producing seeds and nuts to your trail mix:
- almonds, peanuts, pistachios, hemp, pepito, sunflower, flax, sesame, chia, cashews, walnuts, hazelnuts, pine nuts
- Salty & Sweet – Not only does the flavor factor increase but the salt, along with drinking plenty of water throughout your hike prevents dehydration.
- Spice – Ramp up the flavor profile with some spice. Here are a few combinations to try:
- Fall blend – cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice, ginger
- Savory blend– garlic powder, dill, lemon pepper
- Spicy blend – wasabi, mustard powder, lemon pepper, dried cilantro, dried lime zest
- Spicy sweet blend – paprika, cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, a touch of brown sugar
- Energy Booster – For a twist, add chocolate-covered roasted coffee beans to your mix.
Sources: